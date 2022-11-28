Pokemon Go Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day: Sceptile, Blaziken & Swampert

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Pokemon Go Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day event will introduce Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert to the game – so here’s everything you need to know.

To kick off the brand new Season of Mythical Wishes in Pokemon Go, a special Mega Raid Day is taking place. It will feature the debut of the three Hoenn starter Pokemon in their Mega-Evolved forms.

That means trainers can take on Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert in Mega Raids! Even better, once you’ve collected enough Mega Energy, you can add them to your own collection.

You’ll find all the details you need on the Pokemon Go Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day below, including the bonuses available for ticketholders.

Contents

The Pokemon Go Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, between 2PM and 5PM local time.

This means you’ve only got three hours to take on these Mega Pokemon and earn enough Mega Energy to Mega-Evolve them for your own team.

Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken & Mega Swampert debut

During the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day, three new Pokemon will make their Pokemon Go debut: Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert.

It’s been confirmed that Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert Energy won’t be available again until Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn takes place at some point in early 2023, so stock up while you can!

Pokemon Go Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day free bonuses

The following bonuses will be available for all players during this Mega Raid Day event:

Five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

An increased chance of encountering Shiny Sceptile, Shiny Blaziken, and Shiny Swampert.

Pokemon Go Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day ticketed bonuses

The following bonuses will be available for ticketholders during this Mega Raid Day event:

Six additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL.

50% more XP from Raid Battles.

2× Stardust for from Raid Battles.

Tickets are available to purchase for $5 (or the equivalent price in your local currency) from the in-game shop.

That’s everything you need to know about Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day! Check out more Pokemon Go guides below:

