Pokemon Go Field Notes Galarian Zigzagoon Special Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Field Notes Galarian Zigzagoon Special Research story has arrived, with loads of tasks to complete in order to earn some great rewards.

Galarian Zigzagoon is the star of August’s Community Day, with loads of the Tiny Racoon Pokemon spawning in the wild and the exclusive move Obstruct available to learn if you evolve an Obstagoon.

There’s also a Field Notes Galarian Zigzagoon Special Research story to complete, so we’ve included all of the tasks you need to complete and the rewards you can earn along the way below.

Pokemon Go Field Notes Galarian Zigzagoon Special Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Field Notes Galarian Zigzagoon Special Research story:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Galarian Zigzagoon – Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Zigzagoon Candy

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Galarian Zigzagoon encounter & 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Galarian Zigzagoon – 30 Zigzagoon Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Galarian Linoone encounter

Evolve 3 Galarian Zigzagoon – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP, Galarian Zigzagoon encounter & 1 Incense

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Zigzagoon Candy

Evolve 1 Galarian Linoone – 1 Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar & 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! – Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Claim Reward! – 3500 XP

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Obstagoon encounter & 3 Rare Candies

How to get Field Notes Galarian Zigzagoon Special Research

You can purchase a ticket for the Pokemon Go Field Notes Galarian Zigzagoon Special Research story from the in-game Shop. It will cost you $1 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

Tickets need to be purchased before the Community Day is over, although it’s better to get them in advance so you can spend the whole three hours of the event working through each step and task.

You can, of course, complete this Special Research story in your own time, but it will be much easier to finish during event hours as many tasks will involve catching or evolving Galarian Zigzagoon.

