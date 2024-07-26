Pokemon Go players “thank Arceus” for surprising upcoming event

Some Research tasks are easy to complete in Pokemon Go, requiring just a few accurate Poke Ball throws or for players to catch 10 common encounters.

However, others can be incredibly frustrating to work through, usually due to them being time-consuming or complex. One common issue that plagues the player base is Research tasks that require you to catch obscure creatures, and one of these will be easily completable come August 13.

Pokemon Go players took to social media to bond over their abandoned Research tasks in anticipation of upcoming in-game events. One that stood out from the crowd was the upcoming Lileep Spotlight Hour, as the Sea Lily Pokemon can be tricky to track down.

A player shared a snap of the community calendar, focusing on the August 13 entry for the Lileep Spotlight Hour and saying, “The time is coming …” Other fans shared the sentiment, getting excited to complete the ‘Catch 2 Lileep or Anorith’ task.

One Pokemon Go fan noted, “Literally. I’ve needed to catch 1 Lileep or Anorith for about a year. I’ve just not found the proper Field Research for those ones. I’ll finally be able to move on to the next page of this masterwork.”

Others shared that they’ve been counting down the days until the Spotlight Hour, with one player adding, “I literally put this on my calendar as a high importance event lmao,” and another declaring, “Oh thank Arceus for this blessing to my special research page. Genuinely excited.”

A relieved reader chimed in, “So glad they are doing this. Been stuck on this research for such a long time. Haven’t seen the great throw task at all so this is much needed. Will definitely need to make a reminder for the day.”

The unfinished Lileep and Anorith task prompted some Pokemon Go fans to share other Research tasks that they’ve been hanging onto for years. One player lamented, “Still need to evolve a Drowzee and a Scyther. Here’s to another year I guess.”

Other Pokemon that players were hoping to see in the line-up of upcoming events included Aerodactyl, Tornadus, Ditto, and Whismur. Much like Lileep and Anorith, these critters have been almost impossible to find for some players, making Research tasks unfinishable.

Whether you’re excited about upcoming Spotlight Hours or more interested in other content like the Go Battle League, it’s good to keep up with the latest events in Pokemon Go. Make sure to check out our full event schedule to keep yourself in the loop.