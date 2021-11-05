Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Field Research tasks & rewards

The annual Festival of Lights event has returned to Pokemon Go for 2021, and there’s a new set of exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for players to uncover.

We’re slowly making our way towards the end of the Season of Mischief, but Niantic still have a few more events up their sleeves to keep Trainers entertained until then, including the Diwali-inspired Festival of Lights.

As well as the return of the Swords of Justice Legendaries in 5-Star Raid Battles, there’s a new set of Field Research tasks for Trainers to unlock, with rewards including the freshly-debuted Electric/Fairy-type Dedenne.

Below, you’ll find details for all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks and the rewards on offer.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Field Research tasks

These are the event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards that you can get by spinning PokeStops and Gyms during the Festival of Lights:

Field Research task Reward Catch 5 Electric-type Pokemon Magnemite or Electrike encounter Catch 5 different species of Electric-type Pokemon Blitzel encounter Catch 5 Fire-type Pokemon Vulpix or Litleo encounter Power up Pokemon 10 times Dedenne encounter Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts Blitzle encounter Send 5 Gifts to Friends Electabuzz or Magmar encounter Send 7 Gifts to Friends Darumaka Walk 1km 10 Poke Balls or 5 Great Balls

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Field Research rewards

There are some great rewards on offer for completing the event-exclusive Field Research tasks during the Festival of Lights, with the most exciting being Dedenne, which just made its debut in Pokemon Go.

Two other standout rewards are Magnemite, which will get you closer to evolving a Magnezone, and Electabuzz, which will help you get an Electivire. Both of these are brilliant attackers in PvE.

The rest of the event-exclusive Field Research rewards on offer in the Festival of Lights are pretty average.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights special features

Alongside the event-exclusive Field Research, the Festival of Lights also brings the debut of the Kalos region’s Dedenne, and the return of Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion to 5-Star Raid Battles.

The 7km Egg pool has been given a shake up, and the next step of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story has been unlocked.

Trainers will also see fireworks on their map for the first few days of the event, and there will be bonuses including Friendship levels increasing twice as fast and Gifts providing increased rewards when opened.

