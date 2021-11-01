Pokemon Go Festival of Lights: Dedenne debut, free avatar items, event bonuses

Pokemon Go’s Festival of Lights event has been announced, and it features loads of new content to enjoy, including the debut of Dedenne, and a focus on Electric-type Pokemon.

After celebrating all things spooky throughout October with the two-part Halloween Mischief event, Niantic are preparing to let in the light with their next big Pokemon Go celebration: The Festival of Lights!

As well as fireworks going off above the map during the first few days of the event, Trainers will be able to encounter Dedenne for the first time, as well as new Raid Bosses, free avatar items, and event bonuses.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know to get the most out of the Festival of Lights when it arrives in Pokemon Go!

Contents

Festival of Lights start date & time

The Festival of Lights event in Pokemon Go will begin on Friday, November 5, at 10AM local time.

Festival of Lights end date & time

The Festival of Lights event in Pokemon Go will end on Sunday, November 14, at 8PM local time.

Dedenne debuts during Pokemon Go’s Festival of Lights

The Kalos region’s dual Electric/Fairy-type mouse Dedenne, otherwise known as the Antenna Pokemon, will finally make its long-awaited debut in Pokemon Go during the Festival of Lights event.

You will be able to catch Dedenne in a few different ways: As an encounter in the wild, as a reward for completing Field Research tasks, and as a 1-Star Raid Boss.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights bonuses

The following bonuses will be available for all Trainers to enjoy during the Festival of Lights:

Friendship levels will increase twice as fast.

Gifts will provide increased rewards.

You’ll be able to open up to 45 Gifts per day.

The following bonuses will be available for Trainers in India on Sunday, November 7, from 4PM to 7PM local time:

Blitzle and Dedenne appearing more frequently in the wild

Double Catch Candy

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights wild spawns

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Festival of Lights:

Blitzle

Cottonee

Darumaka (uncommon)

Dedenne

Electrike

Fennekin

Litwick (uncommon)

Magnemite

Pikachu

Slugma

Tynamo

Whismur

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Raid Bosses

The following Pokemon will be appearing in Raids during the Festival of Lights:

Raid Pokemon 1-Star Raids Charmander / Chinchou / Dedenne / Litwick / Vulpix 3-Star Raids Alolan Raichu / Bellossom / Electabuzz / Magmar 5-Star Raids Cobalion / Terrakion / Virizion Mega Raids Mega Manectric

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 7km Egg changes

During the Festival of Lights, the potential hatches from 7km Eggs will include the following Pokemon:

Alolan Geodude

Chinchou

Pichu

Vulpix

Magby

Elekid

Budew

You can see the current Egg chart for all rarities right here.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights avatar items

Trainers will be able to get a free Festival of Lights t-shirt for their avatar featuring a design “inspired by the celebrations in India” by visiting the shop during the event.

There will also be Dedenne avatar items in the shop, and Dedenne-inspired stickers to collect by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

‘With Light Comes Shadow’ event

That’s not all that’s planned for the Festival of Lights, as Niantic have teased that Team Go Rocket will be causing trouble from Tuesday, November 9, with their Shadow Pokemon.

During this time, Team Go Rocket members will be appearing more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons, and you’ll be able to can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget Frustration.

More information will be revealed about this Team Go Rocket takeover closer to the time, so check back soon! In the meantime, visit our Pokemon Go home page for the latest news and guides.