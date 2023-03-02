Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 event: Mega Medicham & Bruxish debut, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go has just announced that they are bringing back the Festival of Colors for 2023, and it has two new Pokemon debuting with it.

Spring is here, which means Niantic has just announced the new season of Pokemon Go. Dubbed ‘Rising Heroes,’ it brings a variety of new events and bonuses to trainers.

They accompanied the announcement with the Catch Mastery event, and now they’ve revealed what they’ve got lined up for players after it ends.

Here’s everything we know about the Festival of Colors 2023 event, including dates, times, and what new Pokemon are set to come to the game.

Niantic

As confirmed on the Pokemon Go blog, the Festival of Colors event for 2023 will begin on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10 am, and will end on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Pokemon debuts

As soon as the event begins, trainers will be able to encounter Mega Medicham in Mega Raids.

Bruxish, the Gnash Teeth Pokemon from Alola, will spawn in the wild for trainers worldwide to add to their collections with ease.

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 bonuses

There will be a variety of bonuses for trainers to enjoy throughout the event.

A “colorful surprise” around PokeStops as trainers walk by them

Lure Modules will last for three hours

Snapshots taken during the event will give trainers a chance to encounter Shiny Smeargle

Friendship levels will increase twice as fast

Color Throw Pose avatar item will be available in the shop

The event will also include a Collection Challenge that will give trainers the chance to earn 20,000 XP and a Lure Module.

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will appear in the wild during the event:

Paras*

Krabby*

Koffing*

Natu*

Wobbuffet

Shuckle*

Wingull*

Plant Cloak Burmy*

Sand Cloak Burmy*

Trash Cloak Burmy*

Stunky

Bruxish

Lickitung*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as a shiny

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Raid Encounters

The following Pokemon will appear in Raids throughout the event:

One-Star Raids:

Espurr*

Rockruff*

Mareanie

Bruxish

Three-Star Raids:

Exeggcutor

Alolan Exeggcutor*

Cryogonal

Druddigon*

Five-Star Raids:

Ho-Oh*

Mega Raids:

Mega Medicham*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as a shiny

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Field Research task encounters

Trainers who complete Field Research during the event may encounter one of these Pokemon:

Alolan Grimer*

Castform*

Sunny Form Castform*

Rainy Form Castform*

Snowy Form Castform*

Plant Cloak Burmy*

Sand Cloak Burmy*

Trash Cloak Burmy*

Baile Style Oricorio

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio

Pa’u Style Oricorio

Sensu Style Oricorio

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as a shiny

That’s everything you need to know about the Festival of Colors 2023 event! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

