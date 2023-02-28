Pokemon Go Catch Mastery event: dates & times, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go has just announced the game’s next event, Catch Mastery, set to bring Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, and Hitmonchan into the spotlight. Here’s everything we know.

Season 10 of Pokemon Go is set to launch on March 1, 2023, and Niantic has already revealed the first event of the new season.

Dubbed ‘Catch Mastery,’ the new event brings in Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, and Hitmonchan for trainers to catch.

Here’s everything we know about it, including dates, times, and other special features of the upcoming event.

Game Freak / Nintendo Hitmonlee is a kicking Fighting-type Pokemon.

According to the official Pokemon Go blog, the Catch Mastery event takes place on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 10 am to 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Catch Mastery event wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn more frequently in the wild during the Catch Mastery event:

Hitmonlee*

Hitmonchan*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go Catch Mastery event Field Research task encounters

During the event, tasks focused on your Poke Ball throwing accuracy will be available from Pokestops.

Here are the Pokemon that you can encounter after completing the tasks:

Hitmontop*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go Catch Mastery event 7km egg encounters

Here are the Pokemon that may hatch from 7km eggs collected during the event:

Tyrogue*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go Catch Mastery event bonuses & Timed Research

Increased chances of encountering shiny versions of Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop.

2x XP for successful catches with Nice, Great, Excellent, and Curveball Throws.

Timed Research that focuses on your Pokeball throwing accuracy will be available. Trainers will have the chance to complete 10 sets of research tasks to encounter 40 Hitmontop in total.

