How to prepare for Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Day 2 – A simple guide

Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global Day 2 will feature loads of activities to enjoy, from rare wild spawns to the debut of Mega Rayquaza – so here’s everything you need to know to prepare.

Following live events in London, Osaka, and New York, Niantic is finally letting Trainers around the world take part in the biggest celebration of the year with the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event, which runs from August 26 to August 27, 2023.

While the first day of the event focused on the debut of Diancie and its Mega Evolution, Day 2 is all about Mega Rayquaza. You’ll have an event-exclusive Special Research quest to complete and hopefully Mega-Evolve your own Rayquaza by the end of it!

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Day 2 of the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event.

Contents

Niantic

Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global will take place from 10AM to 6PM local time on Sunday, August 27, 2023. This means you’ve got eight hours to enjoy all the features on offer.

How to prepare for Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global

There are a few things you can do in advance to make sure you get the most out of Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023:

Plan where you’re going to spend the day, ideally somewhere busy with plenty of Gyms and lots of other trainers so you have a good chance of finding and defeating Mega Rayquaza.

Figure out what team of Pokemon you’re going to use to battle Mega Rayquaza so you don’t waste time deciding on the day. Remember, it’s especially vulnerable to Ice-type attacks!

Stock up on Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls. The last thing you want to do is find a rare Pokemon and run out of Poke Balls while trying to catch it.

Clear out your Pokemon Storage. You’ll be doing a lot of catching during Go Fest 2023, and having to transfer Pokemon mid-event will only slow you down.

Free features during Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global

Niantic

These are the features that trainers can enjoy during Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global, regardless of whether they’ve purchased a ticket or not:

Mega Rayquaza makes its worldwide debut

After appearing at in-person Go Fest 2023 events in London, Osaka, and New York, Mega Rayquaza will finally be available for all trainers around the world, even if you’ve not purchased a ticket to the event.

As well as being able to battle Mega Rayquaza in Mega Raids, all trainers will be given a Special Research quest that rewards Meteorites. This mysterious item is required to Mega-Evolve your own Rayquaza.

A new featured attack for Rayquaza

Once you’ve unlocked a Meteorite, you’ll be able to use it to teach Rayquaza its signature move Dragon Ascent. This powerful Charged Attack is great for PvP Battles, where it can deal a massive 150 damage!

Dragon Ascent is also the key to Mega-Evolving your Rayquaza, as it can’t achieve this powered-up state without first learning this move.

Wild encounters

All Pokemon that had a chance to appear in the wild during the first day of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global will return for Day 2. There are no rotating Habitat Hours here, so they can spawn whenever!

You can see the full list of wild encounters in our Day 1 guide, but some standouts include Mareanie, Lapras, Goomy, Oranguru, Grubbin, Timburr, Heracross, and Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat.

Raid Boss schedule

You can see the full Raid schedule for Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023 below:

Raid Tier Raid Bosses 1-Star Raids Goomy, Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown), Pikachu (Malachite Crown), Pikachu (Pyrite Crown), Pikachu (Quartz Crown) 2-Star Raids Carbink 3-Star Raids Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) Mega Raids Mega Rayquaza Primal Raids Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre

New Shinies

The following Pokemon will make their Shiny debut during the event:

Shiny Goomy

Shiny Joltik

Shiny Oranguru

Shiny Shellos (East Sea)

Shiny Shellos (West Sea)

Featured Attacks

The following Pokemon will know featured attacks when evolved during the event:

Pokemon Evolution Featured Attack Metapod > Butterfree Bug Bite (Fast Attack) Sandshrew > Sandslash Night Slash (Charged Attack) Clefairy > Clefable Pound (Fast Attack) Vibrava > Flygon Earth Power (Charged Attack) Shelgon > Salamence Outrage (Charged Attack) Metang > Metagross Meteor Mash (Charged Attack) Roselia > Roserade Bullet Seed (Fast Attack) & Fire-type Weather Ball (Charged Attack) Lickitung > Lickilicky Body Slam (Charged Attack)

Event Bonuses

All trainers can enjoy the following bonuses, regardless of whether they have a ticket or not:

All Lure Modules will last for one hour.

2x friendship bonus damage in Raid Battles.

Field Research tasks themed around the different Habitats.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20 per day.

A surprise when you take Snapshots.

Ticketed features during Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global

Niantic

These are the features that trainers can enjoy during Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global if they’ve purchased a ticket from the in-game shop:

Additional opportunities to get Meteorites

Trainers who have a ticket for the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event will get extra opportunities to earn Meteorites via Special Research tasks. Use these to help Mega-Evolve your favorite Rayquaza!

Event Bonuses

Ticketholders can enjoy the following bonuses during the event:

An increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon.

Up to six Special Trades can be made.

Up to 9 free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

Special 7km Egg hatches.

Level up your Elite Collector medal with Habitat-themed Collection Challenges.

That’s everything you need to know about Day 2 of the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event! We’ll have more guides closer to the time, so check back soon.

