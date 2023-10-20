Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2023 event: New costumed Pokemon, bonuses

Pokemon Go has announced its Dia de Muertos 2023 event, featuring brand new costumed Pokemon, Raids, and more. Here’s a breakdown of everything included in this festive event.

While Pokemon Go is still celebrating the spooky season with multiple Halloween events planned, it seems Niantic is prepping fans for what’s to come in November 2023.

The developer has revealed that the Dia de Muertos event is coming back in 2023, complete with brand-new costumed Pokemon and plenty of bonuses for trainers to take advantage of.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a breakdown of everything players can expect from this Mexican-inspired holiday event in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

According to the Pokemon Go blog, The 2023 Dia de Muertos event will take place from Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 10 AM until Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

That gives players just two days to take advantage of the different bonuses tied to the event, so be sure to set some time aside.

Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2023 Pokemon debuts

During the Dia de Muertos 2023 event, trainers can look forward to two brand new costumed Pokemon:

Article continues after ad

Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Marowak wearing a cempasúchil crown

These two new costumed Pokemon will appear alongside Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown introduced in 2022.

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2023 Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild during the Dia de Muertos 2023 event:

Article continues after ad

Sunkern*

Sableye*

Roselia*

Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Drifloon*

Litwick*

Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Yamask*

Phantump*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2023 Incense and Lure encounters

The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense and Lure Modules during the event:

Sunkern*

Sunflora

Houndour*

Sableye*

Roselia*

Duskull wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Drifloon*

Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Flabébé (Orange flower)

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2023 Field Research task encounters

During the event, you’ll have the chance to complete Field Research tasks to encounter various Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Sunkern*

Drifloon*

Litwick*

Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Alolan Marowak*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2023 Raid spawns

Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from Raid eggs during the event:

One-Star Raids

Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown*

Three-Star Raids

Azumarill

Umbreon

Hariyama

Bombirdier*

Five-Star Raids

Darkrai*

Mega Raids

Mega Banette*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2023 event bonuses

The Pokemon Go Die de Muertos 2023 event will come with various bonuses for players throughout its duration:

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for 90 minutes

2x Catch Candy

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for 90 minutes.

Finally, trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean will receive Additional Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Article continues after ad

There’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos 2023 event! Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips