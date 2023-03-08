Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

The Festival of Colors 2023 event has begun in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a Collection Challenge and some event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete.
It’s time to celebrate all things colorful, as the popular Festival of Colors event has returned to Pokemon Go. As well as the debut of Bruxish, players will be able to take part in a themed Collection Challenge.
Collection Challenges are event-exclusive missions that require you to catch a lineup of specific Pokemon before time runs out – which is usually when the event it’s part of to comes to an end.
Below, you’ll find all the Pokemon you need to catch for the Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge as well as the event-exclusive Field Research tasks.
Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge
Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Festival of Colors Collection Challenge:
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Koffing
|Spawning in the wild
|Stunky
|Spawning in the wild
|Wobbuffet
|Spawning in the wild
|Natu
|Spawning in the wild
|Shuckle
|Spawning in the wild
|Paras
|Spawning in the wild
|Krabby
|Spawning in the wild
|Bruxish
|Spawning in the wild & as a 1-Star Raid Boss
|Burmy (Plant)
|Spawning in the wild & as a reward for Field Research tasks
|Burmy (Sandy)
|Spawning in the wild & as a reward for Field Research tasks
|Burmy (Trash)
|Spawning in the wild & as a reward for Field Research tasks
|Mothim
|Evolve a male Burmy with 50 Candy
If you manage to complete this Collection Challenge before time runs out you’ll be rewarded with 20,000 XP and 1 Lure Module.
Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Field Research tasks
Here are all of the Field Research tasks and rewards you can get during the Festival of Colors:
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Castform encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Pokemon – Burmy encounter
- Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Oricorio encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon – Alolan Grimer encounter
Special shoutout to LeekDuck for the help with these Field Research tasks.
You can get these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Festival of Colors event, which runs from March 8, 2023, at 10 AM until March 14, 2023, at 8 PM local time.
Remember you can delete any Field Research tasks you don’t want to complete by tapping the bin icon, which will then make room for more Field Research tasks.
