Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

The Festival of Colors 2023 event has begun in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a Collection Challenge and some event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete.

It’s time to celebrate all things colorful, as the popular Festival of Colors event has returned to Pokemon Go. As well as the debut of Bruxish, players will be able to take part in a themed Collection Challenge.

Collection Challenges are event-exclusive missions that require you to catch a lineup of specific Pokemon before time runs out – which is usually when the event it’s part of to comes to an end.

Below, you’ll find all the Pokemon you need to catch for the Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge as well as the event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Festival of Colors Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Koffing Spawning in the wild Stunky Spawning in the wild Wobbuffet Spawning in the wild Natu Spawning in the wild Shuckle Spawning in the wild Paras Spawning in the wild Krabby Spawning in the wild Bruxish Spawning in the wild & as a 1-Star Raid Boss Burmy (Plant) Spawning in the wild & as a reward for Field Research tasks Burmy (Sandy) Spawning in the wild & as a reward for Field Research tasks Burmy (Trash) Spawning in the wild & as a reward for Field Research tasks Mothim Evolve a male Burmy with 50 Candy

If you manage to complete this Collection Challenge before time runs out you’ll be rewarded with 20,000 XP and 1 Lure Module.

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Field Research tasks

Here are all of the Field Research tasks and rewards you can get during the Festival of Colors:

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Castform encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon – Burmy encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Oricorio encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon – Alolan Grimer encounter

Special shoutout to LeekDuck for the help with these Field Research tasks.

You can get these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Festival of Colors event, which runs from March 8, 2023, at 10 AM until March 14, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

Remember you can delete any Field Research tasks you don’t want to complete by tapping the bin icon, which will then make room for more Field Research tasks.

Now you know how to complete the Festival of Colors Collection Challenge, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

