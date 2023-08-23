All new Shiny Pokemon you can catch during Pokemon Go Fest 2023

Pokemon Go Fest Global is just on the horizon, meaning players will soon be able to catch several new Shiny creatures.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 has been an enormous success, with festivities in London, Osaka, and New York City. The event marks the biggest celebration of the year for trainers, which includes features like Raids, Special Research, and habitat hours.

Pokemon Go Fest Global also marks the debut of the Mythical Pokemon Diancie and Mega Rayquaza.

Additionally, the event will feature Shinies previously unavailable, like the alternate forms for Oranguru and Joltik. Keep reading for more information.

Contents

All new Shiny Pokemon debuting in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

Here are all the new Shinies in Pokemon Go Fest 2023 and how to get them:

Pokemon How to get it What it looks like Shiny Goomy Appearing in the wild during the Aquamarine Shores habitat hour Shiny Joltik Appearing in the wild during the Pyrite Sands habitat hour Shiny Oranguru Appearing in the wild during the Malachite Wilderness habitat hour Shiny Shellos (East Sea) Appearing in the wild during the Quartz Terrarium habitat hour Shiny Shellos (West Sea) Appearing in the wild during the Aquamarine Shores habitat hour Shiny Unown M Attracted to Incense for ticketholders only

How to get the new Shinies in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

Niantic Get your Pokeballs ready for these encounters.

The odds of encountering Shiny Pokemon, even those making their debut, are still incredibly low. One guaranteed way of finding these Shinies is purchasing a Go Fest 2023 ticket and using Incense during the event hours.

If you want to add a certain Shiny to your collection, pay attention to the Habitat Hour schedule. For example, Shiny Goomy will spawn only during the Aquamarine Shores time period.

Now you know every new Shiny appearing in Go Fest 2023. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

