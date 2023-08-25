Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Habitat Hour schedule & Incense spawns

Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global features four rotating Habitat Hours with unique wild spawns and Incense spawns. Here’s the full schedule and details of how they work.

Alongside exciting features like the worldwide debut of Diancie and Mega Rayquaza, Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global will also see the return of rotating Habitat Hours during Day 1 of the event.

Every hour on August 26, 2023, a different environment will take over with themed wild spawns. For example, the Aquamarine Shores Habitat features Water-type Pokemon like Carvanha and Tympole.

Below, you’ll find the full schedule of wild spawns you can encounter in each Habitat Hour, as well as the creatures that will be attracted to Incense exclusively for Pokemon Go Fest 2023 ticketholders.

Contents

Niantic

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global Habitat schedule

These are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild for all trainers during each Habitat Hour:

Time Habitat Wild Spawns 10am – 11am Quartz Terrarium Audino, Buneary, Clefairy, Foongus, Heracross, Lickitung, Luvdisc, Miltank, Morelull, Shellos (East Sea), Skitty, Whismur, and Wurmple 11am – 12pm Pyrite Sands Alolan Diglett, Binacle, Gible, Girafarig, Grubbin, Helioptile, Hippopotas, Joltik, Psyduck, Sandshrew, Shuckle, Timburr, and Trapinch 12pm – 1pm Malachite Wilderness Bellsprout, Caterpie, Cottonee, Ferroseed, Fomantis, Oranguru, Remoraid, Rosalia, Scyther, Snorlax (Cowboy Hat), Snover, Spinarak, and Stunfisk 1pm – 2pm Aquamarine Shores Bagon, Barboach, Beldum, Carvanha, Goomy, Horsea, Lapras, Mareanie, Marill, Shellos (West Sea), Tympole, Wobbuffet, and Woobat 2pm – 3pm Quartz Terrarium Audino, Buneary, Clefairy, Foongus, Heracross, Lickitung, Luvdisc, Miltank, Morelull, Shellos (East Sea), Skitty, Whismur, and Wurmple 3pm – 4pm Pyrite Sands Alolan Diglett, Binacle, Gible, Girafarig, Grubbin, Helioptile, Hippopotas, Joltik, Psyduck, Sandshrew, Shuckle, Timburr, and Trapinch 4pm – 5pm Malachite Wilderness Bellsprout, Caterpie, Cottonee, Ferroseed, Fomantis, Oranguru, Remoraid, Rosalia, Scyther, Snorlax (Cowboy Hat), Snover, Spinarak, and Stunfisk 5pm – 6pm Aquamarine Shores Bagon, Barboach, Beldum, Carvanha, Goomy, Horsea, Lapras, Mareanie, Marill, Shellos (West Sea), Tympole, Wobbuffet, and Woobat

Habitats will run from 10AM to 6PM local time on Saturday, August 26, 2023. This means you’ll have two separate hours to experience each Habitat during the event.

The schedule above will run in your local time, so you don’t need to worry about converting time zones.

How do Habitat Hours work in Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global?

During the first day of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global (Saturday), four rotating Habitat Hours will appear. Each one will feature unique wild spawns based on four different areas: Quartz Terrarium, Pyrite Sands, Malachite Wilderness, and Aquamarine Shores.

Everyone can enjoy these Habitat Hours and encounter the themed Pokemon that will spawn in the wild, but only ticketholders will be able to get the special Incense spawns in the table below. Some of these are quite rare, like the Unowns and Pawniard.

You can keep track of which Habitat Hour is in play by looking at our table above or by checking the Today View in the game. Unlike last year’s Go Fest event, these Habitat Hours will run on a local time schedule rather than a single worldwide schedule.

It’s a good idea to look over the Habitat Hour schedule in advance of the event and make a note of all the Pokemon you want to focus on catching. This can help you plan when to take breaks or do Raid Battles.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global Incense spawns

These are the Pokemon that will be attracted to Incense for ticketholders during each Habitat Hour:

Time Habitat Incense Spawns 10am – 11am Quartz Terrarium Hisuian Growlithe, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, and Unown O 11am – 12pm Pyrite Sands Pawniard, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, and Unown O 12pm – 1pm Malachite Wilderness Carnivine, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, and Unown O 1pm – 2pm Aquamarine Shores Pachirisu, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, and Unown O 2pm – 3pm Quartz Terrarium Hisuian Growlithe, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, and Unown O 3pm – 4pm Pyrite Sands Pawniard, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, and Unown O 4pm – 5pm Malachite Wilderness Carnivine, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, and Unown O 5pm – 6pm Aquamarine Shores Pachirisu, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, and Unown O

That’s everything you need to know about this year’s Habitat Hour schedule and Incense spawns!

While you’re here, check out our Day 1 and Day 2 guides, as well as our new Shinies guide, to get the most out of the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event.

