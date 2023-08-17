How to prepare for Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Day 1 – A simple guide
Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global will include loads of features to enjoy, from Special Research quests to the Global Challenge Arena – so here’s everything you need to know to get prepared.
The biggest event of the year for Pokemon Go fans has almost arrived! Following live events in London, Osaka, and New York City, Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global will let players around the world take part in the fun for an entire weekend at the end of August.
Whether you’re purchasing a ticket to get exclusive features or you’re sticking with the free version, you’ll want to know what’s taking place so you can make the most of the event. It only happens once a year after all!
Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Day 1 of the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event.
Contents
- Start and end time
- How to prepare for Day 1 of Go Fest 2023
- Free features during Day 1
- Ticketed features during Day 1
Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global Day 1 start & end time
Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global will take place from 10AM to 6PM local time on Saturday, August 26, 2023. This means you’ve got eight hours to get everything done.
How to prepare for Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global
There are a few things you can do in advance to make sure you get the most out of Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023:
- Stock up on Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls. The last thing you want to do is find a rare Pokemon and run out of Poke Balls while trying to catch it.
- Clear out your Pokemon Storage. You’ll be doing a lot of catching during Go Fest 2023, and having to transfer Pokemon mid-event will only slow you down.
- Study the Habitat Hour schedule and make a note of which Pokemon you want to prioritize. They’ll only stick around for a short amount of time.
- Make sure you’ve got a solid team of counters ready for the Raid Bosses you want to take on during the event.
Free features during Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global
These are the features that trainers can enjoy during Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global, regardless of whether they’ve purchased a ticket or not:
Habitat Hours
There will be four Habitats to enjoy during the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event, each with its own set of themed Pokemon encounters.
Here’s the wild spawn schedule for each Habitat Hour:
|Habitat Hour
|Wild Spawns
|Quartz Terrarium
|Audino, Buneary, Clefairy, Foongus, Heracross, Lickitung, Luvdisc, Miltank, Morelull, Shellos (East Sea), Skitty, Whismur, Wurmple
|Pyrite Sands
|Alolan Diglett, Binacle, Gible, Girafarig, Grubbin, Helioptile, Hippopotas, Joltik, Psyduck, Sandshrew, Shuckle, Timburr, Trapinch
|Malachite Wilderness
|Bellsprout, Caterpie, Cottonee, Ferroseed, Fomantis, Oranguru, Remoraid, Rosalia, Scyther, Snorlax (Cowboy Hat), Snover, Spinarak, Stunfisk
|Aquamarine Shores
|Bagon, Barboach, Beldum, Carvanha, Goomy, Horsea, Lapras, Mareanie, Marill, Shellos (West Sea), Tympole, Wobbuffet, Woobat
These Habitats will rotate every hour during the day, so you’ll get two chances to experience each one. You’ll be able to check which Habitat is in play on the in-game ‘Today View’ screen.
A special costume Pikachu wearing a quartz crown will also appear as a wild spawn during each Habitat Hour.
Raid Schedule
You can see the full Raid schedule for Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023 below:
|Raid Tier
|Raid Bosses
|1-Star Raids
|Goomy, Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown), Pikachu (Malachite Crown), Pikachu (Pyrite Crown), Pikachu (Quartz Crown)
|2-Star Raids
|Carbink
|3-Star Raids
|Snorlax (Cowboy Hat)
|Primal Raids
|Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre
New Shinies
The following Pokemon will make their Shiny debut during the event:
- Shiny Goomy
- Shiny Joltik
- Shiny Oranguru
- Shiny Shellos (East Sea)
- Shiny Shellos (West Sea)
Featured Attacks
The following Pokemon will know featured attacks when evolved during the event:
|Pokemon Evolution
|Featured Attack
|Metapod > Butterfree
|Bug Bite (Fast Attack)
|Sandshrew > Sandslash
|Night Slash (Charged Attack)
|Clefairy > Clefable
|Pound (Fast Attack)
|Vibrava > Flygon
|Earth Power (Charged Attack)
|Shelgon > Salamence
|Outrage (Charged Attack)
|Metang > Metagross
|Meteor Mash (Charged Attack)
|Roselia > Roserade
|Bullet Seed (Fast Attack) & Fire-type Weather Ball (Charged Attack)
|Lickitung > Lickilicky
|Body Slam (Charged Attack)
Event Bonuses
All trainers can enjoy the following bonuses, regardless of whether they have a ticket or not:
- All Lure Modules will last for one hour.
- 2x friendship bonus damage in Raid Battles.
- Field Research tasks themed around the different Habitats.
- The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20 per day.
- A surprise when you take Snapshots.
Ticketed features during Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global
These are the features that trainers can enjoy during Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global if they’ve purchased a ticket from the in-game shop:
Special Research quest
On Day 1 of the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event, ticketholders will be given a Special Research quest that leads to an encounter with the Mythical Diancie.
There are plenty of other in-game rewards to unlock during this quest, too, including a Diancie T-shirt and a Treasure Map Pose for your avatar.
Mega Diancie debut
Ticketholders will also be able to Mega-Evolve Diancie before anyone else. You can collect Diancie Mega Energy by defeating Carbink in Raid Battles during the event.
Incense Spawns
The following Pokemon will be attracted to regular Incense during event hours for ticketholders:
|Habitat Hour
|Incense Spawns
|Quartz Terrarium
|Hisuian Growlithe, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, Unown O
|Pyrite Sands
|Pawniard, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, Unown O
|Malachite Wilderness
|Carnivine, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, Unown O
|Aquamarine Shores
|Pachirisu, Unown A, Unown D, Unown I, Unown M, Unown N, Unown O
Global Challenge Arena
The Global Challenge Arena makes its return for ticketholders during Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global.
During each Habitat Hour, trainers around the world will work together to complete a huge challenge. Once it’s completed, a special bonus will apply for the remainder of that hour.
Event Bonuses
Ticketholders can enjoy the following bonuses during the event:
- An increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon.
- Up to six Special Trades can be made.
- Up to 9 free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.
- Special 7km Egg hatches.
- Level up your Elite Collector medal with Habitat-themed Collection Challenges.
That’s everything you need to know about Day 1 of the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event! We’ll have more guides closer to the time, so check back soon.
