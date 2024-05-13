Fan-made Pokemon Go chart explains best way to catch ‘mons

It’s possible to maximize your chances of nabbing a wild ‘mon in Pokemon Go by utilizing the Catch Modifier to its full potential.

As Pokemon Go has a much greater focus on catching ‘mons than the mainline games, the developers made it more complicated. You can’t just use Spore and throw Ultra Balls like you can in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, nor can you save scum your way to a Legendary.

No, Pokemon Go makes the most out of the mobile phone touchscreen, with the player able to increase their chances of catching a ‘mon by curving the ball or by landing it when the target circle is just right.

There are several ways to boost your chances of catching Pokemon in Go. One is to boost the Catch Modifier by using certain items and nailing the physical activity of throwing the Poke Ball.

As outlined in a helpful chart on the Pokemon Go Reddit by medusagardens, there are several ways you can boost the Catch Modifier in Pokemon Go.

The easiest ways involve using the best berry (Golden Razz) and the best ball that’s not the Master Ball (Ultra Ball). You then need to use a curve throw and get the Excellent bonus by hitting the circle when it’s in the perfect position.

The more difficult way to boost the odds is to acquire Pokemon Go Medals. Catching Pokemon of a specific type will earn you Medals, which increase your odds of acquiring more ‘mons of that type.

If you manage to get the perfect setup, your catch rate will be boosted by x23.8, the normal rate. Obviously, this doesn’t guarantee you the Pokemon, as those who have hunted the frustrating Galarian Legendary Birds can attest to.

The only guaranteed way to catch a wild Pokemon is to use a Master Ball, available only during rare and paid events. If you do get one, then make sure to save it for when you really need it.

Luckily, Pokemon Go players tend to be given a surplus amount of Razz Berries and Ultra Balls, so you’ll always do well with item bonuses. The spin and timing of the ball is a bit trickier, but it’s something that you’ll get the hang of over time, especially if you’re going to try and earn the Platinum Medals.