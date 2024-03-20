How to become lucky friends in Pokemon Go

How to become lucky friends in Pokemon GoThe Pokemon Company / Niantic
Here’s an overview of how Pokemon Go players can turn a best friend into a lucky friend.
Becoming Friends with other players in Pokemon Go has several benefits, aside from the fact that buddies help with trades and obtaining gifts in-game.
Finding a lucky friend can help with obtaining Lucky Pokemon, Pokemon with very high IV floors and ones that take less Stardust to power up. However, the chances of finding a lucky friend can be hit or miss.
So, here’s a look at what Pokemon Go players should know about finding someone lucky in the mobile game.
How to get a Lucky Friend in Pokemon Go
Getting a lucky friend in Pokemon Go can be somewhat complicated, but it’s important to note right off the bat that one needs a best friend in order to get a lucky friend. This is because best friends can turn into lucky friends.
Pokemon Go players will have a small, random chance of turning a best friend into a lucky friend during the first interaction of the day. By interaction, we mean opening a gift from a friend, battling in Raids together, or simply opening up a gift from that person.
Once lucky friend status has been achieved an in-game notification will appear.
Lucky friends ensure that the next time a trade is made, the Pokemon will become Lucky Pokemon. Lucky Pokemon have an IV floor of 12/12/12.
However, be mindful of the fact that once a trade with a Lucky Friend is made, that status will be cleared.
