All Medals in Pokemon Go: Every Platinum & Catch Bonus Medal explained 

Cassidy Stephenson
pokemon go medalsNiantic

There are many Medals for players to work towards in Pokemon Go to increase their Catch Bonus. Here’s every Medal in the mobile game, including the Catch Bonus and Platinum achievements.

Players can brag about hitting many milestones in Pokemon Go, like collecting Shinies and hitting level 50, by earning Medals. Medals are an in-game achievement in Pokemon Go earned after completing various tasks in the game.

These can track your progress in several areas, such as the total distance you’ve traveled and how many Pokemon you’ve caught.

While collecting Medals, especially Platinum ones, can be tedious, you can reap the Catch Bonus benefits from some of them. Keep reading for every Medal available in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Catch Bonus explained

The Catch Bonus feature in Pokemon Go increases your odds of catching particular creatures in the future. For example, if you earn the Kindler achievement for capturing Fire-type Pokemon, this Medal makes it more likely to catch Pokemon like Charmander, Growlithe, and other Fire types.

Each Medal is divided into different tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Here are the catch multipliers for every tier:

  • Bronze: 1.1x
  • Silver: 1.2x
  • Gold: 1.3x
  • Platinum: 1.4x

Regarding dual-type Pokemon, the catch multiplier will be the average between the two Medals. If you have a Bronze Water-type Medal and a Platinum Ground-type, you will receive a 1.25x multiplier when catching Quagsire. Here is the equation for this dual-type multiplier: (1.4 + 1.1) ÷ 2 = 2.5 ÷ 2 = 1.25.

All Pokemon Go Catch Bonus Medals

Medal in Pokemon GoNiantic

Each Catch Bonus Medal requires capturing a certain number of Pokemon from a specific type. As you get closer to Platinum, your Catch Bonus will increase after each tier achievement.

Medal nameRequirementBronze (Catch Bonus)Silver (Catch Bonus)Gold (Catch Bonus)Platinum (Catch Bonus)
Schoolkid Catch Normal-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Black Belt Catch Fighting-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Bird KeeperCatch Flying-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Punk Girl Catch Poison-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Ruin ManiacCatch Ground-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Hiker Catch Rock-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Bug Catcher Catch Bug-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Hex Maniac Catch Ghost-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Depot AgentCatch Steel-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
KindlerCatch Fire-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
SwimmerCatch Water-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
GardenerCatch Grass-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Rocker Catch Electric-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
PsychicCatch Psychic-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Skier Catch Ice-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Dragon Tamer Catch Dragon-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Fairy Tale Girl Catch Fairy-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)
Delinquent Catch Dark-type Pokemon10 (+1)50 (+2)200 (+3)2500 (+4)

Other Pokemon Go Medals

Besides Catch Bonus Medals, Pokemon Go players can complete various tasks to earn other Medals. They don’t give you anything but the pride of having earned them:

Medal nameRequirementBronzeSilverGoldPlatinum
Backpacker Visit PokeStops 1001000200050000
JoggerWalk long distances10km100km1000km10000km
KantoRegister Kanto Pokemon in the Pokedex 20 50 100 151
Collector Capture Pokemon 30 500 2000 50000
Scientist Evolve Pokemon 320 200 2000
BreederHatch Eggs 10 10010002500
Fisher Capture Big Magikarp 350 3001000
Battle Girl Win Gym Battles 10 100 10004000
YoungsterCatch Tiny Rattatta 350 300 1000
Pikachu Fan Catch Pikachu 3 50 200 1000
Johto Register Johto Pokemon in the Pokedex 5 30 70 100
Unown Catch Unown 1102628
Berry Master Feed Berries at Gyms 10 100100015000
Gym Leader Defend Gyms for a number of hours10 100100015000
Champion Win Raids 1010010002000
Hoenn Register Hoenn Pokemon in the Pokedex 540 90135
Sinnoh Register Sinnoh Pokemon in the Pokedex 530 80 107
UnovaRegister Unova Pokemon in the Pokedex 550 100156
Battle LegendWin Legendary Raids 1010010002000
Pokemon RangerComplete Field Research tasks 1010010002500
Idol Become Best Friends with Trainers 12320
Gentleman Trade Pokemon110010002500
Pilot Earn km across the distance of all Pokemon trades1000100,0001,000,00010,000,000
Ace TrainerTrain in Trainer Battles 10 10010002000
CameramanHave surprise encounters in Go Snapshot 10 50 2002500
Great League Veteran Win Trainer Battles in the Great League 550 2001000
Ultra League Veteran Win Trainer Battles in the Ultra League 550 2001000
Master League Veteran Win Trainer Battles in the Master League 550 2001000
Best Buddy Have Best Buddies 110 100 200
Purifier Purify Shadow Pokemon 5505001000
Hero Defeat Team Go Rocket grunts 10 100 10002000
Ultra Hero Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni 152050
Mega Evolution Guru Number of unique Mega Evolutions 1243646
Successor Number of total Mega Evolutions 150 5001000
Wayfarer Reviewing Niantic Wayfarer submissions50 50010001500
Rising Star Defeat different species of Pokemon in Raids210 50 150
Triathlete 7 Days Streaks completed110 50 100
Picknicker Pokemon caught by a Lure Module5255002500
Sightseer Visit Unique PokeStops1010010002000
Rising Star Duo Win Raids with a friend1010010002000
Friend Finder Refer new players110 20 50
Raid Expert Make the Raid Achievement screen150 200500
Kalos Register Kalos Pokemon in the Pokedex 5255072
Alola Register Alola Pokemon in the Pokedex 52550 86
GalarRegister Galar Pokemon in the Pokedex 52550 89
Hisui Register Hisui Pokemon in the Pokedex 1357
Tiny Pokemon Collector Catch XXS Pokemon525100500
Jumbo Pokemon Collector Catch XXL Pokemon525100500
Showcase Medal Win PokeStop Showcases 110 50 100
Paldea Register Paldea Pokemon in the Pokedex 530 80 104
Expert Navigator Complete Routes 10 50 200600

If you need help earning Medals, you can add us as Friends and check out more of our coverage. Read up on the current Raid bosses and all the current and upcoming events in Pokemon Go.

