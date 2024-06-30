All Medals in Pokemon Go: Every Platinum & Catch Bonus Medal explained 

There are many Medals for players to work towards in Pokemon Go to increase their Catch Bonus. Here’s every Medal in the mobile game, including the Catch Bonus and Platinum achievements.

Players can brag about hitting many milestones in Pokemon Go, like collecting Shinies and hitting level 50, by earning Medals. Medals are an in-game achievement in Pokemon Go earned after completing various tasks in the game.

These can track your progress in several areas, such as the total distance you’ve traveled and how many Pokemon you’ve caught.

While collecting Medals, especially Platinum ones, can be tedious, you can reap the Catch Bonus benefits from some of them. Keep reading for every Medal available in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Catch Bonus explained

The Catch Bonus feature in Pokemon Go increases your odds of catching particular creatures in the future. For example, if you earn the Kindler achievement for capturing Fire-type Pokemon, this Medal makes it more likely to catch Pokemon like Charmander, Growlithe, and other Fire types.

Each Medal is divided into different tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Here are the catch multipliers for every tier:

Bronze: 1.1x

Silver: 1.2x

Gold: 1.3x

Platinum: 1.4x

Regarding dual-type Pokemon, the catch multiplier will be the average between the two Medals. If you have a Bronze Water-type Medal and a Platinum Ground-type, you will receive a 1.25x multiplier when catching Quagsire. Here is the equation for this dual-type multiplier: (1.4 + 1.1) ÷ 2 = 2.5 ÷ 2 = 1.25.

All Pokemon Go Catch Bonus Medals

Each Catch Bonus Medal requires capturing a certain number of Pokemon from a specific type. As you get closer to Platinum, your Catch Bonus will increase after each tier achievement.

Medal name Requirement Bronze (Catch Bonus) Silver (Catch Bonus) Gold (Catch Bonus) Platinum (Catch Bonus) Schoolkid Catch Normal-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Black Belt Catch Fighting-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Bird Keeper Catch Flying-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Punk Girl Catch Poison-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Ruin Maniac Catch Ground-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Hiker Catch Rock-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Bug Catcher Catch Bug-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Hex Maniac Catch Ghost-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Depot Agent Catch Steel-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Kindler Catch Fire-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Swimmer Catch Water-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Gardener Catch Grass-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Rocker Catch Electric-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Psychic Catch Psychic-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Skier Catch Ice-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Dragon Tamer Catch Dragon-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Fairy Tale Girl Catch Fairy-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4) Delinquent Catch Dark-type Pokemon 10 (+1) 50 (+2) 200 (+3) 2500 (+4)

Other Pokemon Go Medals

Besides Catch Bonus Medals, Pokemon Go players can complete various tasks to earn other Medals. They don’t give you anything but the pride of having earned them:

Medal name Requirement Bronze Silver Gold Platinum Backpacker Visit PokeStops 100 1000 2000 50000 Jogger Walk long distances 10km 100km 1000km 10000km Kanto Register Kanto Pokemon in the Pokedex 20 50 100 151 Collector Capture Pokemon 30 500 2000 50000 Scientist Evolve Pokemon 3 20 200 2000 Breeder Hatch Eggs 10 100 1000 2500 Fisher Capture Big Magikarp 3 50 300 1000 Battle Girl Win Gym Battles 10 100 1000 4000 Youngster Catch Tiny Rattatta 3 50 300 1000 Pikachu Fan Catch Pikachu 3 50 200 1000 Johto Register Johto Pokemon in the Pokedex 5 30 70 100 Unown Catch Unown 1 10 26 28 Berry Master Feed Berries at Gyms 10 100 1000 15000 Gym Leader Defend Gyms for a number of hours 10 100 1000 15000 Champion Win Raids 10 100 1000 2000 Hoenn Register Hoenn Pokemon in the Pokedex 5 40 90 135 Sinnoh Register Sinnoh Pokemon in the Pokedex 5 30 80 107 Unova Register Unova Pokemon in the Pokedex 5 50 100 156 Battle Legend Win Legendary Raids 10 100 1000 2000 Pokemon Ranger Complete Field Research tasks 10 100 1000 2500 Idol Become Best Friends with Trainers 1 2 3 20 Gentleman Trade Pokemon 1 100 1000 2500 Pilot Earn km across the distance of all Pokemon trades 1000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 Ace Trainer Train in Trainer Battles 10 100 1000 2000 Cameraman Have surprise encounters in Go Snapshot 10 50 200 2500 Great League Veteran Win Trainer Battles in the Great League 5 50 200 1000 Ultra League Veteran Win Trainer Battles in the Ultra League 5 50 200 1000 Master League Veteran Win Trainer Battles in the Master League 5 50 200 1000 Best Buddy Have Best Buddies 1 10 100 200 Purifier Purify Shadow Pokemon 5 50 500 1000 Hero Defeat Team Go Rocket grunts 10 100 1000 2000 Ultra Hero Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni 1 5 20 50 Mega Evolution Guru Number of unique Mega Evolutions 1 24 36 46 Successor Number of total Mega Evolutions 1 50 500 1000 Wayfarer Reviewing Niantic Wayfarer submissions 50 500 1000 1500 Rising Star Defeat different species of Pokemon in Raids 2 10 50 150 Triathlete 7 Days Streaks completed 1 10 50 100 Picknicker Pokemon caught by a Lure Module 5 25 500 2500 Sightseer Visit Unique PokeStops 10 100 1000 2000 Rising Star Duo Win Raids with a friend 10 100 1000 2000 Friend Finder Refer new players 1 10 20 50 Raid Expert Make the Raid Achievement screen 1 50 200 500 Kalos Register Kalos Pokemon in the Pokedex 5 25 50 72 Alola Register Alola Pokemon in the Pokedex 5 25 50 86 Galar Register Galar Pokemon in the Pokedex 5 25 50 89 Hisui Register Hisui Pokemon in the Pokedex 1 3 5 7 Tiny Pokemon Collector Catch XXS Pokemon 5 25 100 500 Jumbo Pokemon Collector Catch XXL Pokemon 5 25 100 500 Showcase Medal Win PokeStop Showcases 1 10 50 100 Paldea Register Paldea Pokemon in the Pokedex 5 30 80 104 Expert Navigator Complete Routes 10 50 200 600

