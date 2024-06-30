All Medals in Pokemon Go: Every Platinum & Catch Bonus Medal explained 

All Medals in Pokemon Go: Every Platinum & Catch Bonus Medal explainedNiantic
There are many Medals for players to work towards in Pokemon Go to increase their Catch Bonus. Here’s every Medal in the mobile game, including the Catch Bonus and Platinum achievements.
Players can brag about hitting many milestones in Pokemon Go, like collecting Shinies and hitting level 50, by earning Medals. Medals are an in-game achievement in Pokemon Go earned after completing various tasks in the game.
These can track your progress in several areas, such as the total distance you’ve traveled and how many Pokemon you’ve caught.
While collecting Medals, especially Platinum ones, can be tedious, you can reap the Catch Bonus benefits from some of them. Keep reading for every Medal available in Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go Catch Bonus explained
The Catch Bonus feature in Pokemon Go increases your odds of catching particular creatures in the future. For example, if you earn the Kindler achievement for capturing Fire-type Pokemon, this Medal makes it more likely to catch Pokemon like Charmander, Growlithe, and other Fire types.
Each Medal is divided into different tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Here are the catch multipliers for every tier:
- Bronze: 1.1x
- Silver: 1.2x
- Gold: 1.3x
- Platinum: 1.4x
Regarding dual-type Pokemon, the catch multiplier will be the average between the two Medals. If you have a Bronze Water-type Medal and a Platinum Ground-type, you will receive a 1.25x multiplier when catching Quagsire. Here is the equation for this dual-type multiplier: (1.4 + 1.1) ÷ 2 = 2.5 ÷ 2 = 1.25.
All Pokemon Go Catch Bonus Medals
Each Catch Bonus Medal requires capturing a certain number of Pokemon from a specific type. As you get closer to Platinum, your Catch Bonus will increase after each tier achievement.
|Medal name
|Requirement
|Bronze (Catch Bonus)
|Silver (Catch Bonus)
|Gold (Catch Bonus)
|Platinum (Catch Bonus)
|Schoolkid
|Catch Normal-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Black Belt
|Catch Fighting-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Bird Keeper
|Catch Flying-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Punk Girl
|Catch Poison-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Ruin Maniac
|Catch Ground-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Hiker
|Catch Rock-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Bug Catcher
|Catch Bug-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Hex Maniac
|Catch Ghost-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Depot Agent
|Catch Steel-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Kindler
|Catch Fire-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Swimmer
|Catch Water-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Gardener
|Catch Grass-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Rocker
|Catch Electric-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Psychic
|Catch Psychic-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Skier
|Catch Ice-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Dragon Tamer
|Catch Dragon-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Fairy Tale Girl
|Catch Fairy-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
|Delinquent
|Catch Dark-type Pokemon
|10 (+1)
|50 (+2)
|200 (+3)
|2500 (+4)
Other Pokemon Go Medals
Besides Catch Bonus Medals, Pokemon Go players can complete various tasks to earn other Medals. They don’t give you anything but the pride of having earned them:
|Medal name
|Requirement
|Bronze
|Silver
|Gold
|Platinum
|Backpacker
|Visit PokeStops
|100
|1000
|2000
|50000
|Jogger
|Walk long distances
|10km
|100km
|1000km
|10000km
|Kanto
|Register Kanto Pokemon in the Pokedex
|20
|50
|100
|151
|Collector
|Capture Pokemon
|30
|500
|2000
|50000
|Scientist
|Evolve Pokemon
|3
|20
|200
|2000
|Breeder
|Hatch Eggs
|10
|100
|1000
|2500
|Fisher
|Capture Big Magikarp
|3
|50
|300
|1000
|Battle Girl
|Win Gym Battles
|10
|100
|1000
|4000
|Youngster
|Catch Tiny Rattatta
|3
|50
|300
|1000
|Pikachu Fan
|Catch Pikachu
|3
|50
|200
|1000
|Johto
|Register Johto Pokemon in the Pokedex
|5
|30
|70
|100
|Unown
|Catch Unown
|1
|10
|26
|28
|Berry Master
|Feed Berries at Gyms
|10
|100
|1000
|15000
|Gym Leader
|Defend Gyms for a number of hours
|10
|100
|1000
|15000
|Champion
|Win Raids
|10
|100
|1000
|2000
|Hoenn
|Register Hoenn Pokemon in the Pokedex
|5
|40
|90
|135
|Sinnoh
|Register Sinnoh Pokemon in the Pokedex
|5
|30
|80
|107
|Unova
|Register Unova Pokemon in the Pokedex
|5
|50
|100
|156
|Battle Legend
|Win Legendary Raids
|10
|100
|1000
|2000
|Pokemon Ranger
|Complete Field Research tasks
|10
|100
|1000
|2500
|Idol
|Become Best Friends with Trainers
|1
|2
|3
|20
|Gentleman
|Trade Pokemon
|1
|100
|1000
|2500
|Pilot
|Earn km across the distance of all Pokemon trades
|1000
|100,000
|1,000,000
|10,000,000
|Ace Trainer
|Train in Trainer Battles
|10
|100
|1000
|2000
|Cameraman
|Have surprise encounters in Go Snapshot
|10
|50
|200
|2500
|Great League Veteran
|Win Trainer Battles in the Great League
|5
|50
|200
|1000
|Ultra League Veteran
|Win Trainer Battles in the Ultra League
|5
|50
|200
|1000
|Master League Veteran
|Win Trainer Battles in the Master League
|5
|50
|200
|1000
|Best Buddy
|Have Best Buddies
|1
|10
|100
|200
|Purifier
|Purify Shadow Pokemon
|5
|50
|500
|1000
|Hero
|Defeat Team Go Rocket grunts
|10
|100
|1000
|2000
|Ultra Hero
|Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni
|1
|5
|20
|50
|Mega Evolution Guru
|Number of unique Mega Evolutions
|1
|24
|36
|46
|Successor
|Number of total Mega Evolutions
|1
|50
|500
|1000
|Wayfarer
|Reviewing Niantic Wayfarer submissions
|50
|500
|1000
|1500
|Rising Star
|Defeat different species of Pokemon in Raids
|2
|10
|50
|150
|Triathlete
|7 Days Streaks completed
|1
|10
|50
|100
|Picknicker
|Pokemon caught by a Lure Module
|5
|25
|500
|2500
|Sightseer
|Visit Unique PokeStops
|10
|100
|1000
|2000
|Rising Star Duo
|Win Raids with a friend
|10
|100
|1000
|2000
|Friend Finder
|Refer new players
|1
|10
|20
|50
|Raid Expert
|Make the Raid Achievement screen
|1
|50
|200
|500
|Kalos
|Register Kalos Pokemon in the Pokedex
|5
|25
|50
|72
|Alola
|Register Alola Pokemon in the Pokedex
|5
|25
|50
|86
|Galar
|Register Galar Pokemon in the Pokedex
|5
|25
|50
|89
|Hisui
|Register Hisui Pokemon in the Pokedex
|1
|3
|5
|7
|Tiny Pokemon Collector
|Catch XXS Pokemon
|5
|25
|100
|500
|Jumbo Pokemon Collector
|Catch XXL Pokemon
|5
|25
|100
|500
|Showcase Medal
|Win PokeStop Showcases
|1
|10
|50
|100
|Paldea
|Register Paldea Pokemon in the Pokedex
|5
|30
|80
|104
|Expert Navigator
|Complete Routes
|10
|50
|200
|600
