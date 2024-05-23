Pokemon Go Catching Wonders Research Task: How to get the Master Ball with ease

Pokemon Go’s new Catching Research Task gives players the chance to get their hands on another Master Ball. Here are some quick tips on how to make completing the research a less time-consuming affair.

In Pokemon Go, one of the rarest items you can find in the game is the Master Ball. Within Pokemon lore, the Master Ball is known as being the most powerful Poke Ball.

In mainline Pokemon games, typically only one Master Ball is available to find and use, meaning that players have always been forced to pick and choose which Pokemon is worth using it on, as well as ensuring when they finally do, it’s a successful throw.

In Pokemon Go, Master Balls are a very rare resource as well, one that can only be found when developer Niantic drops a new Research Task focused on the item.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company The Master Ball in Pokemon lore is one of the rarest items you can get

Therefore, players can currently only get their hands on three Master Balls, with the new Masterwork Research Task offering up the chance to get a third.

Naturally, the process to get the Master Ball can be a difficult and at times tedious endeavor. For those struggling to complete the recent Catching Wonders Research Task and get the new Master Ball, here is our quick guide to help you do so.

Tips to get the Master Ball in Catching Wonders Research Task

One of the things the new Masterwork Research Task asks of players is to make 50 excellent throws. Given all the issues surrounding the in-game throwing mechanic, this task has become a very time-consuming endeavor for many Pokemon Go players.

For those struggling to make all these excellent throws, targeting bigger Pokemon can make this task much easier.

As stated by a PoGo player in a new Reddit thread, “Finding some of the larger Pokemon makes it very easy (Dragonite, Wailmer, etc). Utilize specific lure modules to populate the larger types of Pokemon.”

Additionally, targeting Legendaries and Ultra Beasts in Raids can be a great tip to help with making quick work of the new research tasks. Another player noted how these Pokemon are “perfect for the curveballs/candy tasks.”

