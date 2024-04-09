“Perfect” Pokemon Go throw grants over 50,000 XP and you can do it to

A lucky Pokemon Go player has shown off the ultimate throwing technique, after using several of the game’s mechanics to land themselves well over 50,000 XP in one catch.

Pokemon Go player Gotorg has shared a mightily impressive throw, with several stacking bonuses allowing the player to amass over 50,000 XP in just one simple catch.

As shared in this Reddit post, Goturg was using a Lucky Egg, and then managed to stack 600 XP for catching a Pokemon, 2000 XP for a new Pokemon, 9000 XP for the first catch of the day, and then 36,000 XP awarded as the result of a 7-day streak bonus.

Throw 6000 XP on top for an excellent throw, 120 XP for a curve ball, and finally 300 XP for the first throw, and they ended up earning 54020 XP in one single throw. Though clearly, that wasn’t good enough for some fans.

One comment says, “Mega Bonus would have netted you up to 100 (or 300) additional XP. Otherwise nice job!” Then, another person adds, “Collectors bonus and ar catching bonus as well would have added more xp”.

Still, some people are impressed, as one comment says, “This amount of XP would have decimated a Victorian child”. Another person says, “Uh I think I’m playing this game incorrectly”.

One comment asks to explain the huge streak bonus, saying, “Sorry if I’m behind the times, but how did you get the 36000 XP for streak bonus? Do they stack for more than 7 days? I don’t get anything near that for my daily catches, and I always maintain my daily catch streak”.

Thankfully, another person clears it all up, saying, “That’s the 7 day streak bonus with community day 3x catch xp and a lucky egg.”

So, while it’ll be a difficult throw, and landing the ‘excellent’ will be very difficult, this is achievable by any player willing to wait and only fill in their Pokedex when they can use the Community Day bonus and finish a streak. Luckily, the next Pokemon Go Community Day shouldn’t be too far away.

