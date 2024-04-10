Pokemon fan misses the “perfect” chance to level up

A Pokemon Go player has levelled up at exactly the wrong time, after finding out their latest level challenge would have been perfect, just a few short weeks ago.

It can be tough to keep up with Pokemon Go, as while there is always something to do, the overwhelming nature of the challenges and the sheer amount of Pokemon means that sometimes fans miss a golden opportunity.

One such opportunity has alluded a player recently, as Pokemon Go fan summerrhodes shared a post on Reddit showing off their latest level challenge, namely “Make 4 Excellent Throws in a row” with the caption, “I did not just reach this achievement a WEEK after the most perfect event for it…”

This comes just off the back of not only the amazing Pokemon Go April Fool’s event, which turned any throw from a Nice upwards into an excellent throw, but also the end of the Sizable Surpises event, which featured lots of jumbo Pokemon like Wailmer which make it easier to land an Excellent Throw.

Other fans were quick to offer tips, and condolences in the comments, with one saying, “Cries in level 49. ‘Make 999 excellent throws’.” Meanwhile, another comment suggests a different method, saying, “Airplane mode. Make throw. If you make an excellent, turn off airplane mode. If you miss, close the app.”

One person makes a great point when talking about large Legendary creatures, saying, “Some Legendaries have huge hitboxes that would allow you to get them easily. Groudon [which you can encounter by beating Pokemon Go’s Giovanni] is a nice example; I either missed him or hit an excellent throw every single time lol”.

Finally, another comment adds, “Still got Wailmer spawns? If got a “make 3 excellents in a row” field research the day before the event started and kept it until the whales showed up. One Snorlax and two Wailmers on my first attempt when they started spawning.”

While the Sizable Surprses event is over, Wailmer can still be found in Beach biomes, and generally spawning around the world, so if you’re struggling to land Excellent Throws and complete a task, maybe hunt down the whopper of a whale and try to land some throws with that bigger hitbox.

