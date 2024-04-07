Pokemon Go Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards

The tasks and rewards for the Special Research during Pokemon Go’s Bagon Community Day Classic have been revealed.

Pokemon Go’s next Community Day Classic will headline the Dragon-type creature Bagon on April 7, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

During the event, or up to two hours after, those who evolve a Shelgon will receive a Salamence that knows the Dragon-type Charged Attack Outrage. The Community Day Classic will also feature bonuses like triple Catch XP and 3-hour Incense.

Keep reading for more information for those looking to complete the event’s Special Research.

How to complete the Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research

Thanks to Leek Duck, the tasks and rewards for the Bagon Community Day Classic can be found below:

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Bagon – Bagon Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Bagon Candy

Rewards: x3000 Stardust, Bagon Encounter, x1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Bagon – Bagon Encounter

Evolve 3 Bagon – x30 Bagon Candy

Rewards: x4500XP, Bagon Encounter, x1 Lucky Egg

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Bagon – Bagon Encounter

Evolve a Shelgon – x50 Bagon Candy

Rewards: x4500 Stardust, Shelgon Encounter, x1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – x15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Bagon Encounter

Claim Reward! – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: x5500XP, Salamence Encounter, x3 Rare Candies

That's everything you need to know about the Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research quest in Pokemon Go.

