Best Pokemon Go Salamence moveset for PvP and Raids

Here’s what Pokemon Go players should know about the best PvP and Raids movesets for Gen III powerhouse Salamence.

The third generation of Pokemon introduced fans of the franchise to Salamence, the final evolution form of Bagon.

Salamence has been a force in the Pokemon console games since its addition, but what movesets are best for getting the most out of the Dragon/Flying-type in Pokemon Go?

Here’s a look at all the moves Salamence can learn in Pokemon Go, plus best movesets.

All moves Salamence can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s a look at all the moves that Salamence can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Bite (Dark)

Fire Fang (Fire)

Charged Moves

Outrage (Dragon)

Draco Meteor (Dragon)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Return (Normal)

Best PvP moveset for Salamence in Pokemon Go

The best PvP moveset for Salamence is Dragon Tail as the Fast Moves, with Outrage and Hydro Pump set as Charged Moves.

Dragon Tail has the best DPS and EPS among the three Fast Move options, making this the ideal move to go with.

As far as the Charged Moves are concerned, Outrage and Draco Meteor are a toss up. Draco Meteor is an extremely powerful move, while Outrage takes less Energy. Outrage, though, has been thought of being the better option.

Hydro Pump offers difference, as it’s a Water-type move.

Best Raids moveset for Salamence in Pokemon Go

For Raids, the best moveset for Salamence in Pokemon Go is Dragon Tail and Outrage.

Per Pokemon Go DB, the combination of Dragon Tail/Outrage has the highest score among all combos. However, Dragon Tail/Draco Meteor does come close, as its 35.7 score is just shy of the former’s 36.0.

