Pokemon Go Bagon Community Day Classic: Start time, exclusive moves, bonuses

Niantic has announced the Dragon-type Bagon will be the focus of Pokemon Go’s next Community Day Classic. Here’s what to know about the event.

Pokemon Go has announced the subject of its next Community Day Classic: Bagon. These events revisit past Community Day Pokemon, with this one giving the Gen 3 Dragon-type another chance in the spotlight.

Bagon evolves into Shelgon then Salamence, a powerful Dragon/Flying-type capable of Mega Evolution. With that in mind, Pokemon Go players looking to add one to their team won’t want to miss this event.

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming Bagon Community Day classic, including its date and time, event bonuses, and more.

Pokemon Go’s Bagon Community Day Classic will take place on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Bagon Community Day Classic featured attack

During the event or up to two hours after, those who evolve Shelgon (Bagon’s evolution) will receive a Salamence with the Charged Attack Outrage.

Pokemon Go Bagon Community Day Classic bonuses

Players can benefit from the following bonuses during the Bagon Community Day Classic:

Triple XP for catching Pokemon

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) and Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Pokemon Go Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research

For $1.00 or equivalent in your local currency, trainers will be able to purchase a ticket in exchange for an exclusive Special Research quest. This Special Research does not need to be finished before a certain date.

Pokemon Go Bagon Community Day Bundles

The game will also have three special bundles during the event.

The first is the Community Day Classic Box. This is only available on the Pokemon Go web store and costs $9.99 or the local equivalent. It includes the following:

120 Ultra Balls

15 Silver Pinap Berries

6 Incubators

1 Incense

The other two Event Bundles will be available via Pokemon Go’s in-game shop.

1,350 PokeCoin Box

50 Ultra Balls

5 Super Incubators

1 Elite Charged TM

5 Lucky Eggs

480 PokeCoin Box

30 Ultra Balls

1 Incense

3 Super Incubators

1 Lure Module

That’s everything you need to know about the Bagon Community Day Classic. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

