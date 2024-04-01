Pokemon Go trick will make April Fools’ Day Timed Research easy

Pokemon Go’s unique April Fools’ Day event turns all Nice Throws or better into Excellent Throws, but one Timed Research task has players struggling. Luckily, players have found a simple trick for completing it.

The game is celebrating April Fools Day with a unique event called An Excellent Opportunity, in which any Nice Throw or higher is counted as an Excellent Throw. However, the event’s Timed Research has many players giving up pretty quickly due to one difficult task: Making 25 Nice, Great, or Excellent Throws in a row.

Because of the event, any Nice or higher throw will count, but some players are stumped by the need to do this over two dozen times without making a mistake. The Pokemon Go subreddit is full of posts and memes from players who completed part one of the Timed Research but gave up on the second half pretty quickly.

Fortunately, as Reddit user Pickrzz explains, there is a way of tricking the game into maintaining your streak: “Click on a pokémon as normal, but before you attempt to catch, turn off your wifi/data. Attempt your catch, if you land it, great! Turn your wifi/data back on and continue as normal. If you miss, close your app, re-connect and open it again. You will find your streak has not reset!”

From there, you simply have to repeat this until you’ve made it to 25. You can also use Nanab berries on Pokemon that like to move around.

The post’s comments are filled with players thanking the poster for the tip, though some wished they’d learned the information a bit earlier.

“Should have read this before losing my 23-streak on…an Onix,” said one user, which prompted another to share that they lost a 24 streak on a Skitty.

The rewards for completing An Excellent Opportunity’s Timed Research are 5,000 Stardust, 3 Gold Razz Berries, 15 Poke Balls, 15 Great Balls, and 15 Ultra Balls. This might not be the most exciting prize, but hey, you can never have too many Poke Balls in Pokemon Go.