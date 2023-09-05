Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure Special Research tasks & rewards

GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go’s latest event, A Paldean Adventure, is available for users alongside a new branching Special Research quest to enjoy. Here’s everything we know about it.

Pokemon Go has launched their newest season, Adventures Abound, and it is bringing a chunk of new ‘mon along with it.

The first major event of the season, A Paldean Adventure, brings the Scarlet & Violet starters to the mobile game for the first time alongside everyone’s favorite pig, Lechonk.

There’s also a branching Special Research quest for trainers to complete that lets you choose between Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly. Here’s what you need to know.

Paldea starters in Pokemon Go's Adventures Abound seasonNiantic

Thanks to Leek Duck, we have the tasks & rewards you can complete alongside your favorite Paldean starter. Trainers have to earn a heart with their buddy for a week before we will have all of them, but we’ll update this article as soon as we do.

Step 1 of 5

  • Catch 8 Pokemon – 20 Poke Balls

Rewards: 900 Stardust, 900 XP

After step one, you’ll get the choice between Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly.

Step 2 of 5 – Adventure with Sprigatito

  • Catch 3 Pokemon – 3 Poke Balls
  • Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – 300 Stardust

Rewards: Sprigatito Encounter, 900 XP

Step 3 of 5 – Adventure with Sprigatito

  • Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms – 20 Razz Berries
  • Catch 200 Pokemon – 15 Pinap Berries
  • Send 60 Gifts to friends – 25 Poke Balls
  • Evolve a Sprigatito – 1,000 XP
  • Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days – 3,000 Stardust

Rewards: 900 XP, ???

We will update this article with steps 4 and 5 of Adventure with Sprigatito as soon as possible.

Step 2 of 5 – Adventure with Fuecoco

  • Catch 3 Pokemon – 3 Poke Balls
  • Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – 300 Stardust

Rewards: Fuecoco Encounter, 900 XP

Step 3 of 5 – Adventure with Fuecoco

  • Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms – 20 Razz Berries
  • Catch 200 Pokemon – 15 Pinap Berries
  • Send 60 Gifts to friends – 25 Poke Balls
  • Evolve a Fuecoco – 1,000 XP
  • Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days – 3,000 Stardust

Rewards: 900 XP, ???

We will update this article with steps 4 and 5 of Adventure with Fuecoco as soon as possible.

Step 2 of 5 – Adventure with Quaxly

  • Catch 3 Pokemon – 3 Poke Balls
  • Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – 300 Stardust

Rewards: Quaxly Encounter, 900 XP

Step 3 of 5 – Adventure with Quaxly

  • Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms – 20 Razz Berries
  • Catch 200 Pokemon – 15 Pinap Berries
  • Send 60 Gifts to friends – 25 Poke Balls
  • Evolve a Quaxly – 1,000 XP
  • Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days – 3,000 Stardust

Rewards: 900 XP, ???

We will update this article with steps 4 and 5 of Adventure with Quaxly as soon as possible.

