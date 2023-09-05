Pokemon Go’s latest event, A Paldean Adventure, is available for users alongside a new branching Special Research quest to enjoy. Here’s everything we know about it.

Pokemon Go has launched their newest season, Adventures Abound, and it is bringing a chunk of new ‘mon along with it.

The first major event of the season, A Paldean Adventure, brings the Scarlet & Violet starters to the mobile game for the first time alongside everyone’s favorite pig, Lechonk.

There’s also a branching Special Research quest for trainers to complete that lets you choose between Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly. Here’s what you need to know.

Niantic

Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure Special Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Leek Duck, we have the tasks & rewards you can complete alongside your favorite Paldean starter. Trainers have to earn a heart with their buddy for a week before we will have all of them, but we’ll update this article as soon as we do.

Step 1 of 5

Catch 8 Pokemon – 20 Poke Balls

Rewards: 900 Stardust, 900 XP

After step one, you’ll get the choice between Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly.

Step 2 of 5 – Adventure with Sprigatito

Catch 3 Pokemon – 3 Poke Balls

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – 300 Stardust

Rewards: Sprigatito Encounter, 900 XP

Step 3 of 5 – Adventure with Sprigatito

Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms – 20 Razz Berries

Catch 200 Pokemon – 15 Pinap Berries

Send 60 Gifts to friends – 25 Poke Balls

Evolve a Sprigatito – 1,000 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days – 3,000 Stardust

Rewards: 900 XP, ???

We will update this article with steps 4 and 5 of Adventure with Sprigatito as soon as possible.

Step 2 of 5 – Adventure with Fuecoco

Catch 3 Pokemon – 3 Poke Balls

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – 300 Stardust

Rewards: Fuecoco Encounter, 900 XP

Step 3 of 5 – Adventure with Fuecoco

Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms – 20 Razz Berries

Catch 200 Pokemon – 15 Pinap Berries

Send 60 Gifts to friends – 25 Poke Balls

Evolve a Fuecoco – 1,000 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days – 3,000 Stardust

Rewards: 900 XP, ???

We will update this article with steps 4 and 5 of Adventure with Fuecoco as soon as possible.

Step 2 of 5 – Adventure with Quaxly

Catch 3 Pokemon – 3 Poke Balls

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – 300 Stardust

Rewards: Quaxly Encounter, 900 XP

Step 3 of 5 – Adventure with Quaxly

Spin 50 PokeStops or Gyms – 20 Razz Berries

Catch 200 Pokemon – 15 Pinap Berries

Send 60 Gifts to friends – 25 Poke Balls

Evolve a Quaxly – 1,000 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days – 3,000 Stardust

Rewards: 900 XP, ???

We will update this article with steps 4 and 5 of Adventure with Quaxly as soon as possible.

