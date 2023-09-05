Pokemon Go choose a path: Adventure with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly?

The Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure Special Research quest requires you to ‘choose a path’ with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly available as options – but which path is best?

As part of the new Adventures Abound season, Pokemon Go players will be able to claim a season-exclusive Special Research quest called A Paldean Adventure which features a branching path.

Just like in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games, Trainers will need to choose which starter Pokemon they want to adventure with: the Grass-type Sprigatito, the Fire-type Fuecoco, or the Water-type Quaxly.

If you’re unsure which path to choose or which starter is best in Pokemon Go, we’re going to attempt to answer those very questions below.

Niantic

Should you choose Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly in Pokemon Go?

Our honest advice for the A Paldean Adventure Special Research quest is to simply choose the Pokemon you like the most! However, if we absolutely have to give a proper answer, we’d recommend that you choose the Adventure with Quaxly path.

This is because Quaxly’s final evolution, Quaquaval, has decent potential in PvP Battles and as a Raid attacker. It’s got the highest Attack stat of any Water-type starter, and its other stats aren’t too shabby either. Also, how could you say no to that adorable face?

Having said that, none of the Paldea starters are going to be making huge waves in PvP or PvE for a while as they’re all missing their optimal moves in the game. It might be a while before this changes, so if you just want to focus on your favorite Pokemon, that’s fine too!

Remember, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to catch Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly during the A Paldean Adventure event from September 5 to September 10, as they’ll be appearing in the wild and hatching from 7km Eggs. This means your choice isn’t super important.

It’s also worth mentioning that the tasks you’ll need to complete for this Special Research quest are exactly the same for all three paths, so you can base your decision solely on the starter Pokemon you’ll get to encounter. You can see details of those below.

Adventure with Sprigatito path explained

Niantic

If you choose to adventure with Sprigatito in the A Paldean Adventure Special Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with a Sprigatito encounter and be able to discover more information about this Pokemon as you work your way through the quest.

Sprigatito is a Grass-type Pokemon that evolves into Floragato with 25 Candy and then Meowscarada with a further 100 Candy. Meowscarada is a Dark/Grass-type Pokemon with a huge Attack stat that positions itself well to be a Raid attacker.

Adventure with Fuecoco path explained

If you choose to adventure with Fuecoco in the A Paldean Adventure Special Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with a Fuecoco encounter and be able to discover more information about this Pokemon as you work your way through the quest.

Fuecoco is a Fire-type Pokemon that evolves into Crocalor with 25 Candy and then Skeledirge with a further 100 Candy. Skeledirge has balanced stats with decent bulk, so it will likely be great for PvP Battles when it gets a better moveset.

Adventure with Quaxly path explained

Niantic

If you choose to adventure with Quaxly in the A Paldean Adventure Special Research quest, you’ll be rewarded with a Quaxly encounter and be able to discover more information about this Pokemon as you work your way through the quest.

Quaxly is a Water-type Pokemon that evolves into Quaxwell with 25 Candy and then Quaquaval with a further 100 Candy. Quaquaval has a huge Attack stat, which means it has the potential to be a top-tier Water-type Raid attacker.

Ultimately, your decision should be based on which starter Pokemon you prefer and which one you’d like to learn more about. These ‘choose a path’ outcomes certainly aren’t as impactful as previous ones in the game.

Hopefully, we’ve helped you choose a path! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

