How to complete Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge
Pokemon Go is adding the Generation 9 games’ starters with the ‘A Paldean Adventure’ event to mark the new Adventure Abounds season.
A Paldean Adventure begins on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10 am and runs until Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time. This marks the first event of the Adventure Abounds season, which launched on September 1, 2023.
During A Paldean Adventure, trainers can complete various Timed and Field Research tasks for rewards.
Additionally, players can participate in the event’s Collection Challenge. Keep reading for what Pokemon you’ll need to catch for it which includes the starters from Scarlet & Violet.
Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge explained
Thanks to Serebii, we have the information needed on what trainers must do to complete the event’s Collection Challenge.
Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Sprigatito challenge:
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Sprigatito
|As a wild spawn
|Hoppip
|As a wild spawn
|Lechonk
|As a wild spawn
After finishing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 1000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter.
Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Fuecoco challenge:
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Fuecoco
|As a wild spawn
|Houndour
|As a wild spawn
|Lechonk
|As a wild spawn
After completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll gain 1000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter.
The Pokemon you’ll need to obtain for the Quaxly challenge are the following:
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Quaxly
|As a wild spawn
|Buizel
|As a wild spawn
|Lechonk
|As a wild spawn
After finishing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 1000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter.
Lastly, these are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Lechonk challenge:
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Lechonk
|As a wild spawn
|Fletchling
|As a wild spawn
You’ll earn another 1000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter for completing the fourth and final Collection Challenge.
Now you know how to complete the Paldean Adventure 2023 Collection Challenge. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:
