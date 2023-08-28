Pokemon Go Adventures Abound: What to expect in the new season

Niantic has begun teasing Adventures Abound, the next season of Pokemon Go. Here’s what we know so far, including the debut of the Scarlet & Violet starter trio.

With the Season of Hidden Gems reaching its conclusion on August 31, 2023, Pokemon Go trainers are now looking ahead to what’s coming over the next three months.

A teaser video shared on the game’s social media pages features a silhouette of a mysterious Pokemon dancing to some music, before showing a new logo featuring the name ‘Adventures Abound’.

Because the logo is styled in a similar way to previous season logos, it seems safe to assume that this is the name of the next Pokemon Go season, which should run from September 1 to November 30, 2023.

As for that silhouetted Pokemon, anyone who’s played Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will probably recognize that it’s Quaquaval, the final evolution of the Paldea region’s Water-type starter Quaxly.

That leads us nicely onto the main feature of the new Adventures Abound season…

Paldea starters coming to Pokemon Go during Adventures Abound

It was previously teased that Scarlet & Violet’s starter trio Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly will be coming to Pokemon Go at some point in September 2023, so they’ll likely be the main stars of this new season.

It’s been rumored that Pokemon Go trainers will need to choose which of the three starter Pokemon they want to adventure with, just like in the mainline Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games.

Ultra Unlock event could feature more Paldea region Pokemon

During the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event, trainers were tasked with completing a total of 20 Global Challenges to be rewarded with future Ultra Unlock bonuses – and they achieved that goal.

One of the upcoming bonuses is access to a special event taking place from September 10 to September 15, 2023. This event is set to feature four new Pokemon debuts: A Bug-type, an Electric-type, a Flying-type, and an Ice-type.

While the identities of these Pokemon haven’t been confirmed yet, it doesn’t seem too far-fetched to assume they’ll be from the Scarlet & Violet games, especially as this season is being promoted with the introduction of the Paldea region Pokedex.

Of course, these four creatures could always be Pokemon from older generations instead, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for more Scarlet & Violet debuts.

Pokemon Go Adventures Abound event dates

Here are all of the confirmed event dates for the Adventures Abound season in Pokemon Go:

September 2 – Community Day Classic

September 5 to September 10 – An unannounced event

September 10 to September 15 – Ultra Unlock event

September 17 – An unannounced event

September 23 – Community Day

September 30 – An unannounced event

October 7 to October 8 – An unannounced event

October 15 – Commununity Day

October 21 – An unannounced event

November 5 – Community Day

November 11 – An unannounced event

November 25 – Community Day Classic

And that’s everything we know about the Adventures About season so far. There will likely be more information revealed over the next few days, so we’ll keep this page updated when that happens.

