Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure Timed and Field Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s first major event of the Adventures Abound season, A Paldean Adventure, is available for users, and it has brought the Lechonk’s Adventure Timed Research quest and Field Research tasks along with it.

Pokemon Go’s latest season, Adventures Abound, began on September 1, 2023, and launched users into a Community Day Classic event the very next day.

The next event, A Paldean Adventure, brings the Scarlet & Violet starters to the game alongside everyone’s favorite pig, Lechonk.

Here’s everything we know about the Lechonk’s Adventure Timed research and A Paldean Adventure Field Research available alongside the event.

Pokemon Go Lechonk’s Adventure Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to serebii, here are the tasks & rewards for the Lechonk’s Adventure Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 9 Pokemon – Lechonk Encounter

Catch 1 Pokemon – Lechonk Encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon – Lechonk Encounter

Use 9 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Lechonk Encounter

Send 9 Gifts to friends – Lechonk Encounter

Rewards: Lechonk Encounter, 900 Stardust, 900 XP

Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure Field Research tasks & rewards

Here are the Field Research tasks available during the A Paldean Adventure event:

Catch 3 Pokemon – Lechonk encounter

