Pokemon TCG Pocket leaked Venusaur event adds powerful Mewtwo ex counter cards

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur event is right around the corner and it features two extremely powerful cards that can counter the best decks.

According to recent leaks, Pokemon TCG Pocket will add a new Solo Battle drop event featuring Venusaur on November 29, 2024. Just like the previous Lapras ex drop event, players will battle against a powerful AI controlled deck for a chance of earning promo cards.

The most exciting thing about this event is that there are two promo card drops that you won’t want to miss. This is especially true if you wish to counter the meta Mewtwo ex decks that run rampant in the game’s online mode.

Article continues after ad

First up is the Venusaur promo card, which is the rarest drop from the event. Just like Lapras ex, the Venusaur promo will have a 12.66% drop rate. However, if you’re lucky enough to get a couple of these powerful cards, you’ll be on the road to victory.

Article continues after ad

Not only does it feature beautiful artwork of the iconic Gen 1 Grass type, but it comes packed with a whopping 160 HP. This makes it one of tankiest Pokemon in the entirety of TCG Pocket – just behind Venusaur ex (190 HP).

Article continues after ad

If that wasn’t enough, Venusaur comes paired with an equally powerful attack – Mega Drain. This move does 80 damage to your opponent and heals Venusaur for 30 damage. When this is paired with a 50 damage heal from Erika, and a subsequent 20 damage heal from Potion, you have a recipe for an unkillable card.

The four energy requirements may seem like a lot, but you can speed this up with Lilligant – who applies one Grass energy to your benched Pokemon. While Venusaur ex is much better than the event Venusaur promo card, you’ll still be able to tank the 150 hit from Mewtwo ex decks.

Article continues after ad

Under the right circumstances, you’ll even be able to obliterate Mewtwo ex in two turns – not bad considering this isn’t even an ex card. Next up is Greninja. This card may not look that imposing, but its Water Shuriken Ability can win entire games.

Article continues after ad

Having Greninja on the bench and dealing an additional 20 damage, alongside your active Pokemon is incredibly strong. You can even put Greninja in your active spot and chip away at ex card with 60 damage hits, before retreating it to the bench (1 energy cost).

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re tired of being one hit by Mewtwo ex and want a decent counter, or wish to do a trial run before committing to a fully-fledged Venusaur ex deck, then you’ll want to farm this drop event.