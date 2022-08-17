Pokemon Go 2022 World Championship Timed Research: Codes, how to watch, more

Pokemon Go has revealed an exclusive 2022 World Championship Timed Research available for trainers who watch the Twitch stream. Here’s everything we know about it, including how to get the codes to access it.

The 2022 Pokemon World Championship takes place in London from August 18 to August 21 this year, and trainers from all around the world are taking part.

For the first time in history, competitive Pokemon Go battles are a major part of the event and Niantic has revealed a special Timed Research that will be released through the official Twitch streams.

Here’s everything we know, including how to watch the streams and what the Timed Research entails.

Pokemon Go 2022 World Championship Timed Research how to watch and get codes

The Pokemon Company Pokemon World Championships in London.

During the 2022 World Championship streams, codes will be shared in the Pokemon Go Twitch chat that will be redeemable for an hour after they’re revealed.

The Pokémon GO Twitch stream start times are below:

Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. UTC

Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:45 a.m. UTC

Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m. UTC

Pokemon Go 2022 World Championship Team Building Timed Research

Trainers who redeem the code during the Pokemon Go Twitch streams will receive an exclusive Timed Research that provides players with an introduction to battling.

For the first time in the game, PoGo will allow trainers to choose their reward encounters in an attempt to build the perfect Great League Team.

Here are the Pokemon trainers will be able to choose from:

Team Option 1:

Ariados

Pelipper

Galarian Stunfisk*

Team Option 2:

Skarmory*

Swampert

Drapion

Team Option 3:

Talonflame

Venusaur*

Jellicent

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny

Alongside the upcoming Timed Research, Pokemon Go’s global 2022 World Championship celebration event begins on August 18 with a new costumed Pikachu and new avatar items being available.

While you’re here, check out our Pokemon Go hub for more news and guides, or try some of these:

Pokemon Go Type chart | How to catch a Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Hisuian Sneasel | Pokemon Go current Raid bosses