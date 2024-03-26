Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over Timed Research tasks & rewards

The tasks and rewards for the two Timed Research quests for Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders Taken Over event have been revealed.

Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders Taken Over will have two Timed Research quests for players to complete. This event will run from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 AM to Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

World of Wonders Taken Over will mark the debut of Shadow Groudon and the Shiny version of Sandile. It will also introduce new Shadow Pokemon, including Shadow Solosis and Shadow Gothita.

If you’re hoping to reap the benefits of completing two Timed Research quests, keep reading to learn their tasks and rewards.

Thanks to Serebii, here are the tasks and rewards players can earn through the World of Wonders Taken Over Timed Research:

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Dark-type Pokemon – x500 XP

Catch 10 Dark-type Pokemon – x1000 XP

Catch 15 Dark-type Pokemon – x1500 XP

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon – x2000 XP

Catch 25 Dark-type Pokemon – x2500 XP

Rewards: Vullaby Encounter, x5 Hyper Potions, x5 Revives

Step 2 of 2

Catch 6 Shadow Pokemon – x3 Pinap Berries

Catch 12 Shadow Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berries

Purify 6 Pokemon – x7 Pinap Berries

Rewards: Pawniard Encounter, x5 Max Potions, x5 Revives

Pokemon Go Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research tasks & rewards

Likewise, Serebii also had information regarding the Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research. You can find it below:

Step 1 of 1

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – x1 Mysterious Component

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts – x1 Mysterious Component

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – x1 Mysterious Component

Defeat 4 Team Go Rocket Grunts – x1 Mysterious Component

Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts – x1 Mysterious Component

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts – x1 Mysterious Component

Rewards: x1 Super Incubator, x1 Rocket Radar, Pawniard Encounter

That’s everything you need to know about the World of Wonders Taken Over’s Timed Research quests in Pokemon Go. Take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content below:

