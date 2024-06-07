Pokemon Go EUIC’s Champion Timed Research tasks & rewards

As part of Pokemon NAIC 2024, a new Pokemon Go Timed Research is live, celebrating previous Champions and offering some great Pokemon for everyone to earn.

This new Timed Research comes in the form of a Pokemon NAIC 2024 Twitch drop, meaning players will have to link their Twitch account and their Pokemon Trainer Club account to receive these tasks.

Players must watch at least 30 mins of footage from NAIC on the Pokemon Go Twitch channel this weekend, but worry not, as there’s time to qualify until June 9, 2024.

If you’ve done all of the above and want to know what is in store, here are all the details on the Timed research as well as the tasks and rewards.

Pokemon Go EUIC’s Champion Timed Research Tasks

Thanks to Serebii for the full details, the list of Pokemon Go EUIC’s Champion Timed Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 2

Catch a Flying-type Pokemon – 10x Swablu Candy

Catch a Normal-type Pokemon – 10x Swablu Candy

Catch 20 Pokemon – 10x Swablu Candy

Rewards: 2024x Stardust, 334x XP, Altaria encounter

Step 2 of 2

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 10x Swablu Candy

Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League – 10x Swablu Candy

Win 3 Trainer Battles in the Great League – 10x Swablu Candy

Rewards: 2024x Stardust, 5x Fast TM, 5x Charged TM

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go EUIC’s Champion Timed Research as well as the tasks and rewards, but be sure to keep up to date with everything Pokemon Go by checking our guide to the Shared Skies season, the Slumbering Sands event, and the best Great League teams.