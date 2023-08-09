How to get Pokemon Go World Championships 2023 Timed Research Twitch drop

With the 2023 Pokemon GO World Championships on August 11-12, trainers will have a golden opportunity to obtain exclusive Timed Research codes while enjoying the action via Twitch. Here’s a comprehensive guide to ensure you don’t miss out.

During the championships, trainers who tune in to the official Pokemon GO Twitch stream stand to receive not one, but two unique Timed Research codes. Let’s dive into the exciting rewards available.

Pokemon Go World Championships 2023 Timed Research codes and rewards

Here are the rewards available to trainers who watch 30 minutes of the Pokemon Go Twitch stream on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12.

Note that the reward codes are valid only until August 20, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. UTC, and each trainer can claim each code only once.

Day 1: Great League Greatness Timed Research

After claiming Day 1’s live stream code, trainers can embark on a Timed Research quest focusing on battle basics. The rewards promise Pokemon that will bolster any Great League team. Trainers can choose their team option from:

Team Option 1: Skarmory*, Vigoroth, Swampert*

Skarmory*, Vigoroth, Swampert* Team Option 2: Trevenant, Noctowl, Lanturn

Trevenant, Noctowl, Lanturn Team Option 3: Azumarill, Umbreon, Mandibuzz

Besides these, trainers will also be eligible for:

8,000 Stardust

1× Premium Battle Pass

1× Star Piece

* – if luck’s on your side, you might find a Shiny version of these Pokemon.

Day 2: DancingRob’s Champion Timed Research

This Timed Research is a tribute to the 2022 Pokemon GO Master’s Division World Champion, DancingRob. Rewards for this day feature:

Galarian Stunfisk*

Elite Charged TM

* – again, keep an eye out for a potential Shiny encounter!

How to get and redeem your Timed Research codes

Follow this step-by-step guide to obtain your Timed Research codes:

Follow the Pokemon GO Twitch channel: Stay notified when the action starts by following the official channel. Tune in to the live stream: Ensure you’re watching on either: Friday, August 11, 2023, from 12:00 a.m. UTC until the day ends with rebroadcasts.

Saturday, August 12, 2023, starting at 12:00 a.m. UTC through to the end of rebroadcasts.

Rebroadcasts are also available throughout the weekend. Locate the giveaway panel: This will be below the stream window. Share your Twitch ID: This ensures your watch time is tracked. Watch for 30 minutes: Your watch time is tracked via a timer. Avoid minimizing the stream as it pauses the timer. Claim your code: A button will appear after 30 minutes. Click to reveal your exclusive code. Redeem your code: Copy the code and follow the link to redeem.

Along with these exclusive codes, the Pokemon GO team is sprinkling more fun with a global celebration event. A unique code for the 2023 Worlds Tee (Yellow) will be available during the live stream and later on their official social media channels.