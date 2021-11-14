Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl type chart: Strengths & weaknesses

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Trainers will need to master types if they want to become the Sinnoh champion. Here is a breakdown of each Pokemon strengths and weaknesses.

Battles are largely determined by which Pokemon type and move type each Trainer has. Think of it as an expanded game of rock, paper, scissors; a Fire character such as Flareon will be weak against Water attacks.

Eight generations on, the elemental typing has gotten fairly complex. Players looking to get an edge in battle will need to know which moves are strong against their opponents. Here is Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s type chart.

Advertisement

Contents

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl type chart

The table below breaks down each Pokemon type’s strengths and weaknesses, including which types deal double damage or are immune.

Type Strengths

(Super Effective against 2x DMG) Not very Effective (½DMG) Weaknesses Immune Bug Grass / Dark / Psychic Fighting / Flying / Poison / Ghost / Steel Fire Fire /Flying / Rock None Dark Ghost / Psychic Fighting / Dark / Fairy Bug / Fairy / Fighting Psychic Dragon Dragon Steel Dragon / Fairy / Ice None Electric Flying / Water Grass / Electric / Dragon Ground None Fairy Fighting / Dark / Dragon Poison, Steel, Fire Poison / Steel Dragon Fighting Dark / Ice / Normal / Rock / Steel Flying / Poison / Bug / Psychic / Fairy Fairy / Flying/ Psychic None Fire Bug / Grass / Steel / Ice Rock / Fire / Water / Dragon Ground / Rock / Water None Flying Bug / Fighting / Grass Rock / Steel / Electric Electric / Ice / Rock Ground Ghost Ghost / Psychic Dark Dark / Ghost Normal Grass Ground / Rock / Water Flying / Poison / Bug / Steel / Fire / Grass Bug /Fire/ Flying / Ice / Poison None Ground Electric / Fire / Poison / Rock / Steel Bug / Grass Grass / Ice / Water Electric Ice Dragon / Flying / Grass / Ground Steel / Fire / Water / Ice Fighting / Fire / Rock / Steel None Normal — Rock / Steel Fighting None Poison Fairy / Grass Poison / Ground / Rock / Ghost Ground / Psychic None Psychic Fighting / Poison Steel / Psychic Bug / Dark / Ghost None Rock Bug / Fire / Flying / Ice Fighting / Ground / Steel Fighting / Grass / Ground / Steel / Water None Steel Fairy / Ice / Rock Steel / Fire / Water / Electric Fighting / Fire / Ground Poison Water Fire / Ground / Rock Water / Grass / Dragon Electric / Grass None

How many Pokemon types are there?

Although the Sinnoh remakes are largely faithful adaptations of the 2006 titles, ILCA has brought many modern changes to the classic RPGs. One of those additions is the Fairy type, which made its debut in Gen VI.

In total, the Game Freak series has over 18 Pokemon types as of the eighth generation.

Pokemon type weaknesses & strengths effectiveness explained

Over the years, the Pokemon type mechanic has gotten more complex from the original 1996 Red & Blue titles.

Super Effective moves: attacks that deal double damage.

attacks that deal Weak moves: attacks that only deal 1/2 damage .

attacks that only deal . Immune: attacks that have NO EFFECT and deal NO DAMAGE against your opponent.

What are dual-type Pokemon?

Certain Pokemon can have “dual-typing” such as Quagsire and Gastrodon. On the surface, both are Water-type so you should use Electric moves, right? Not so fast – its second type is Ground so that makes them immune to Electric attacks.

Advertisement

In this case, players should use a Grass attack instead as both Water and Ground are weak to it. On top of that, since you’ve used a move that both types are weak against, you will actually deal 4x damage.

Overall, most Pokemon typing is fairly easy to understand. However newcomers or returning players that need a refresher should always refer to the chart listed above. Make sure to also speak to the attendant in front of every Gym as they will tell you what typing the Gym Leader’s team is.

And that’s it! That is everything you need to know about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s type chart. Make sure to check out some of our other guides:

Advertisement

How to get Jirachi | How to get Mew | Version exclusives | All Legendary Pokemon | How to get the Poketch | Best starter to pick | All Styles | How to beat all Gym Leaders | How to walk with your Pokemon