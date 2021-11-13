How Honey Trees work in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s Honey Tree feature allows players to catch rare Pokemon hidden throughout Sinnoh. Here is everything you need to know about the mechanic.

Trainers looking to complete their Pokedex in the Sinnoh remakes will need to use Honey to find rare Pokemon hidden throughout the region’s many trees.

This guide will break down how the Honey Tree mechanic works in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, including every ‘mon you can find using the feature.

Contents:

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Honey Trees

The Honey Tree mechanic is introduced after visiting the Valley Windworks for the first time. In order to unlock the building, players will need to return to Floaroma Town to enter the Floaroma Meadows which is located north of the small community.

After defeating two Galactic Grunts, an older man will thank you for rescuing him by giving you Honey. Trainers will now be able to walk up to special trees throughout Sinnoh and “slather” the bark with the sweet delectable.

Returning to a tree covered in honey hours later will then trigger a random encounter with a pool of Pokemon. Which ‘mon you get, however, is completely random.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Honey Tree Locations

Route 205

Route 206

Route 207

Route 208

Route 209

Route 210

Route 211

Route 212

Route 213

Route 214

Route 215

Route 218

Route 221

Route 222

Eterna Forest

Floaroma Meadow

Fuego Ironworks

Valley Windworks

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Honey Tree Pokemon

Pokemon Type Spawn % Munchlax Normal 1% Heracross Bug / Fighting 5% Aipom Normal 15% Burmy Bug 15% Cherubi Grass 15% Combee Bug / Flying 20% Wurmple Bug 30%

Honey Tree spawn times

Just like 2006’s Diamond & Pearl, Studio ILCA has kept the Honey Tree mechanic pretty faithful to the originals. Unfortunately, this means there is no tried and true method to predict when a tree will be ready to spawn a Pokemon.

Players who slather Honey on a tree trunk will have to periodically check back on the tree anywhere from six to 24 hours. Once the leaves start shaking is when you can interact with it to trigger a random Pokemon battle.

Trainers should NOT change their Nintendo Switch system’s time as the game uses real time for this feature. The best way to do this is to wait until you unlock the Fly Hidden Move.

How to get more Honey

Players running out of Honey will either need to go back to Floaroma Town to unlock more of the item or catch a rare Pokemon that has the Honey Gather ability. You can find our full guide on getting more here.

As mentioned above, it’s not entirely clear yet how Studio ILCA is going to handle Honey Tree spawn rates in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. At the time of writing, it appears to be similar to the 2006 titles, which means Trainers are going to have to be very patient!

