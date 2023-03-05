How to use Clodsire to destroy Walking Wake raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Clodsire is a highly versatile Pokemon for raiding in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it can be used to destroy the new Walking Wake Tera Raids.

Players have until March 12 to defeat and catch their own Paradox Suicine and Virizion, but not just any Pokemon can get the job done. Especially went taking on Walking Wake, who specializes in Special Attacks and can easily wipe the floor with teams after boosting its stats and lowering yours.

That said, Walking Wake only appears in 5-star Tera Raids, making it far easier than the 7-star bosses like Charizard, Greninja, and Pikachu. But with a quick setup, Walking Wake aims to sweep teams before they can really get going.

That’s where Clodsire comes in. This Pokemon is a brilliant pick for online play as it can open up the boss allowing its teammates to deal massive damage. Here’s how to use Clodsire to destroy Walking Wake.

Best Clodsire build for Walking Wake Tera Raids

Clodsire is able to dismantle Walking Wake without having any Super Effective moves to use against the boss. Instead, players will use Clodsire to cripple Walking Wake using stat-lowering moves.

Acid Spray and Mud-Slap are two must-have moves on this build, as Acid Spray will lower Walking Wake’s Special Defense by two stages every time it hits, and Mud-Slap will lower the boss’s accuracy making it more likely to miss. Use Acid Spray three times before switching to Mud-Slap.

This combo will ensure your teammates can deal more damage while also ensuring the longevity of the battle. And to sustain yourself, make sure to have the Water Absorb ability to turn Walking Wake’s signature move Hydro Steam into health. Players can also use Amnesia to raise their own Special Defense as all of Walking Wake’s move deal Special Attack damage.

The fourth move slot is up to the trainer. We like to keep Earth Power in that slot so Clodsire can be viable in other raids, but players can use Helping Hand to increase the damage of another player’s move or ignore the fourth move altogether and stick to using cheers to boost stats and heal teammates.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Acid Spray -Mud-Slap -Amnesia -Helping Hand Ability Shield Water Absorb Calm HP & Special Defense

Best Clodsire Moveset

Acid Spray – learned via TM

– learned via TM Mud-Slap – learned via TM

– learned via TM Amnesia – learned via evolving

– learned via evolving Helping Hand – learned via TM

That’s everything you need to know about using Clodsire to take down Walking Wake in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

