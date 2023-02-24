Primal Kyogre counters & weaknesses in Pokemon Go

The incredibly powerful Primal Kyogre is making its Pokemon Go debut, so we’ve put together details of its weaknesses and the best counters to help you defeat it.

Kyogre is already considered to be one of the strongest Legendaries of all time, but when it undergoes Primal Reversion it’s pretty much unstoppable – so the news that it’s coming to Pokemon Go has got fans of the mobile game very excited.

During the global Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event, which takes place from February 25 to February 26, players around the world will be able to take on Primal Kyogre in limited-time Raid Battles and stock up on that all-important Primal Energy.

Article continues after ad

These battles won’t be easy, so if you’re looking for some assistance, we’ve rounded up details of Primal Kyogre’s weaknesses, a list of some of the best counters you can use, and tips for winning below.

Niantic

Primal Kyogre weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Primal Kyogre is a Water-type Pokemon which means it’s only weak against Electric and Grass-type attacks. It doesn’t have a 4x weakness so use whichever type you prefer.

On the flip side, Primal Kyogre is resistant to Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks, so avoid using those where possible as they won’t be very effective.

Primal Kyogre counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use against Primal Kyogre:

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Venusaur Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant Mega Manectric Thunder Fang & Wild Charge Mega Sceptile Bullet Seed & Frenzy Plant Zekrom Charge Beam & Fusion Bolt Xurkitree Spark & Discharge Zarude Vine Whip & Power Whip Chesnaught Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant Luxray Spark & Wild Charge Magnezone Spark & Wild Charge Roserade Razor Leaf & Grass Knot

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, and more common Pokemon in the table above so there should be something for trainers of all levels.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of the counters we’ve listed though – simply focus on your strongest Electric and Grass-type Pokemon with matching attacks.

Tips for defeating Primal Kyogre in Pokemon Go

The most important thing you can do when battling Primal Kyogre is to make sure you have a team of solid Grass-type and Electric-type counters with their optimal movesets, but that won’t be enough by itself as Primal Raid Bosses are the most powerful opponents in the game.

Article continues after ad

If you want to take down Primal Kyogre, we would recommend teaming up with at least 12 other trainers to make sure you’re successful – but the more trainers you can gather the better, as you’ll get extra Primal Energy for defeating Primal Kyogre quicker.

Now would also be the perfect time to Mega-Evolve an Electric-type or Grass-type Pokemon. When you have a Mega-Evolved Pokemon on your team, other Pokemon of the same type will get a boost in battle, which could be the difference between winning and losing here.

If you manage to defeat Primal Kyogre, you’ll earn Primal Energy based on your performance and also get the chance to catch a regular Kyogre. Remember to use Golden Razz Berries and land Excellent Curveball Throws for the best chance of catching it.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about Primal Kyogre’s weaknesses and counters! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips