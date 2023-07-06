What are PokeStop Showcases in Pokemon Go?

PokeStop Showcases have finally arrived in Pokemon Go, so you might be wondering what they are and how to rise to the top of the leaderboards. Here’s everything you need to know.

PokeStops have always been an essential part of the Pokemon Go experience, allowing you to earn free items, collect Gimmighoul Coins, place Lure Modules to get more wild encounters, or even battle members of Team Go Rocket.

But now they’ve got another use: PokeStop Showcases! This feature made its debut in July 2023 as part of the 7th Anniversary Party event, letting you show off your best Pokemon for a chance to win free items and even a medal if you finish in first place.

If you’ve just come across a PokeStop Showcase or you’re wondering where to find them, we’ve got all the details you need to know right here.

Niantic

What is a PokeStop Showcase in Pokemon Go?

A PokeStop Showcase is a new type of competition in Pokemon Go that lets you put your best Pokemon on display in an attempt to beat other trainers and rise to the top of that PokeStop’s leaderboard.

When you come across a PokeStop Showcase, tap on it to discover which specific Pokemon is allowed to enter and what the criteria for winning the competition is. This could be something like having the biggest Squirtle or the smallest Charmander.

The species of Pokemon that can enter a Showcase will change during each event. For example, during the 7th Anniversary Party event – which runs from July 6 to July 12, 2023 – you’ll only be able to put a Squirtle on display at PokeStop Showcases.

How to find a PokeStop Showcase in Pokemon Go

You can spot PokeStop Showcases on the overworld map from a distance because they will have small blue disc floating above them. These discs will turn purple once you place a Pokemon in them.

Niantic / Dexerto

PokeStop Showcases will only appear at predetermined PokeStops. I took a short walk around a pretty busy city and was only able to find one PokeStop Showcase, so there might not be many of them around. This will all depend on where you are.

According to an official blog post, the PokeStops that host Showcases will stay the same throughout each season, so once you’ve found one, you’ll be able to return there to take part in future Showcases!

How to win a PokeStop Showcase in Pokemon Go

If you’re looking to become the champion of a PokeStop Showcase, you’ll need to pay attention to what you’re being judged on. This could be entering the biggest Pokemon or entering the smallest Pokemon.

You can check what a current PokeStop Showcase is looking for by tapping on the PokeStop and hitting the ‘Showcase’ button. Here, you’ll be presented with the current leader, the rules for the Showcase, and the competition’s end time.

Each Pokemon you can enter will have a ‘points’ number underneath them which tells you how well they’ll perform. You’ll have a better chance at winning by choosing the Pokemon with the highest number, so there’s not much strategy involved here.

Niantic / Dexerto

The good news is that the featured Pokemon in a Showcase will always be available to encounter during whichever event is currently running. This means you can spend time catching a Pokemon that matches the criteria of a Showcase if you don’t already have one.

You can keep track of the Showcases you’ve entered by visiting the Today View and scrolling to the end of the page. If you tap on one of them, you’ll be able to check the current leaderboard and also swap out your Pokemon for another one – even if you’re far away.

Once a PokeStop Showcase ends, the number one trainer on the leaderboard will receive a medal for their efforts. The top three trainers will receive rewards like Incubators or Star Pieces. Every trainer who participates will get smaller rewards like Stardust and XP.

