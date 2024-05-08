GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Beheeyem: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Chris Studley
Beheeyem in Pokemon Go

Beheeyem’s best moveset in Pokemon Go is straight-forward, given it doesn’t have many options as far as moves are concerned.

The fifth generation of Pokemon introduced the world to Elgyem and Beheeyem. Beheeyem is a Psychic-type Pokemon that was known for being able to manipulate memories and unique design.

Beheeyem is in Pokemon Go, and while it might not be the strongest Psychic-type in the game, some players may want to make it work. If so, having the right moveset is critical.

All moves Beheeyem can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Beheeyem can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

  • Confusion (Psychic)
  • Astonish (Ghost)

Charged Moves

  • Dark Pulse (Dark)
  • Rock Slide (Rock)
  • Psychic (Psychic)

Best PvP moveset for Beheeyem in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Beheeyem with Confusion as the Fast Moves, followed by Rock Slide and Dark Pulse as Charged Moves.

Confusion has a slightly lower EPS (6.0) than Astonish (6.7), but the STAB bonus and a significantly higher DPS (8.0) makes it a better choice.

As for the Charged Moves, Psychic isn’t a strong move, as its 1.36 DPE is lower than Dark Pulse (1.60) and Rock Slide (1.67).

Beheeyem isn’t a strong Pokemon at all for Great and Ultra League formats. XL Beheeyem ranks best for the Master League, but even it is only rated #486 per PvPoke.

Best Raids moveset for Beheeyem in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should use Confusion and Psychich for Beheeyem when it comes to Raids. It’s the highest-rated move combination, per Pokemon Go Hub DB.

