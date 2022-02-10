How to get all Flabebe colors in Pokemon Go & can they be Shiny?

Flabebe is making its Pokemon Go debut as part of the Valentine’s Day 2022 event, but how do you catch every color? And can it be Shiny? We’re here to answer those questions.

The debut of a new Pokemon is always an exciting moment in Pokemon Go. The latest addition to the collection is the Kalos region’s Fairy-type species Flabebe, alongside its evolutions Floette and Florges.

Flabebe debuts during the Valentine’s Day 2022 event, but players will likely have several questions about the newly-arrived Pokemon – especially as it can be caught in five different flower color schemes.

Below, you’ll find out everything you need to know about Flabebe, including its Shiny availability and how to get different flower color variants.

Contents

How to catch Flabebe in Pokemon Go

The only way to encounter Flabebe in Pokemon Go right now is to find one out in the wild. It will not be appearing in Raid Battles or as a reward for completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

It’s unknown what Flabebe’s spawn rate will be when the Valentine’s Day 2022 event ends, but it probably won’t be a very common appearance in the wild, so we’d recommend catching as many as you need now.

How to get different Flabebe flower colors in Pokemon Go

Flabebe can be caught in five different color schemes in Pokemon Go, but some of them are exclusive to specific regions, so you’ll need to trade with Friends if you want to get every single one.

Here are all of the Flabebe flower colors in Pokemon Go and how to get them:

Flabebe How to get it White Flower Spawns everywhere Orange Flower Spawns everywhere Yellow Flower Spawns only in the Americas Red Flower Spawns only in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Spawns only in the Asia-Pacific region

You’ll have a higher chance of catching Flabebe with the flower color that’s exclusive to your region, with a smaller chance of catching the White and Orange flower colors that are available everywhere.

Can Flabebe be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Flabebe is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, meaning its evolutions Shiny Floette and Shiny Florges are also unavailable, meaning you’ll have to make do with the regular versions for now.

While Niantic have occasionally debuted new Pokemon alongside their Shiny variants in the past, they usually save them for future events to build up the hype factor. It’s simply a waiting game until then.

Now that you know how to catch Flabebe in all of its colors, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

