Pokemon Go Rediscover Reality explained: AR, toys, and more

Pokemon Go Rediscover Reality follows up on the promise of expanded Augmented Reality options, including putting up to three ‘mons into the same picture.

Pokemon Go’s ongoing visual updates have been met with a mixed response from fans. While the biomes have been received warmly, players worldwide have viciously mocked the altered avatars.

The latest update, Rediscover Reality, involves changes to AR mode. These improve the pictures you can take of your Pokemon Go mons transplanted into the real world. But what exactly has been added?

Niantic

All AR changes in Pokemon Go Rediscover Reality

Pokemon Go has added a camera icon to the Menu, which can be seen at the bottom. This takes you straight to the Snapshot mode, which presents you with some suggested groupings of Pokemon among your collection for photos, such as exclusively Grass-type or Fossil ‘mons.

You can now select up to three Pokemon to take photos in AR mode. Once selected, you can also alter their position, putting them on the ground or in the air. You can also use toys to attract their attention to a single point, making it easier to frame certain shots.

Once photos are taken, you can improve them further by adding Stickers (which are usually reserved for Pokemon Go’s Gift mechanic). These are applied after the image is taken in a separate menu.

The camera also has a Burst mode that lets you take several photos in succession. This is helpful if you’re worried about a Pokemon blinking or moving at the wrong time. There’s also a timer that gives you a chance to set up a shot before the camera goes off.

While these changes likely won’t change the minds of those upset about the Pokemon Go avatar updates, they’re still a nice touch for people who like to share photos of their ‘mons on social media.

That’s everything you need to know about Rediscover Reality’s updates! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

