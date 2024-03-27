How to get Trapinch in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

There are plenty of Ground-type monsters in Pokemon Go, but Trapinch is certainly a worthwhile team member. Here’s how to find one for yourself and if it can be Shiny.

Trapinch was a Pokemon first introduced in Generation 3’s Ruby & Sapphire and is noteworthy as it evolves into the Ground/Dragon-type Flygon.

Trainers in Pokemon Go can also find this sturdy little Ground-type in a variety of ways so they too can evolve it into Flygon.

So, let’s go over the different ways that fans can find Trapinch in Pokemon Go and whether or not the Ant Pit Pokemon can be Shiny.

Contents

How to get Trapinch in Pokemon Go

There are a handful of ways that trainers can catch Trapinch in Pokemon Go:

As a wild encounter

As a Shadow Pokemon from Team Go Rocket’s Sierra (World of Wonders: Taken Over)

Through trading with another Pokemon Go player

Trainers interested in catching Trapinch can do so throughout the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, though it will take some work. Defeating the Team Go Rocket leader Sierra will give you the chance to catch Shadow Trapinch, which players can purify or leave as is.

Thankfully, you will have a decent amount of time before the Team Rocket leader’s teams rotate again, so try to catch Trapinch while it’s available.

How to evolve Trapinch into Vibrava and Flygon in Pokemon Go

Trapinch has two evolutions but it does not require any special evolution item or requirement to evolve.

To evolve Trapinch into Vibrava, you need to feed it 25 Trapinch Candy. To evolve Vibrava into its final form, Flygon, you’ll need another 100 Trapinch Candy.

Can Trapinch be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Trapinch can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. Shiny Trapinch made its debut in Pokemon Go back in 2019, so players have been able to catch these special green Trapinch for some time now.

That's everything you need to know about how to get Trapinch, its evolution, and Shiny variation in Pokemon Go.

