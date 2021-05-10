How to get Sylveon in Pokemon Go: evolution & name trick explained - Dexerto

Niantic has finally revealed how players can get Sylveon in Pokemon Go after five years of fans begging the developer to add the Eevee evolution into the game.

Every Eevee evolution is in Pokemon Go except Fairy-type Sylveon. The most popular Eeveelution, fans have been dying to have their favorite ‘mon on their team – and now they can.

On May 10, 2021, Niantic revealed that the beloved ‘mon would be joining the Go Pokedex on May 25 as a part of the Luminous Legends Y event. Here is how you can finally get your hands on it.

Contents:

🚨 Important news, Trainers! 🚨 Sylveon is FINALLY making its #PokemonGo debut on May 25! You evolve it by earning hearts with Eevee as your Buddy. pic.twitter.com/yPXF3iWoUM — Pokémon News (@PokemonSwordNS) May 10, 2021

How to get Sylveon in Pokemon Go

Sylveon evolution method

Sylveon works like every other Eeveelution in Pokemon Go: you must do something special with Eevee to evolve it. With Espeon, you have to make it your Buddy and walk 10KM, and with Glaceon, you use a Mossy Lure.

Sylveon is a bit different, though its evolution method mirrors that of other Pokemon games. While an exact method isn’t yet known, you will need to make it your Buddy and raise its hearts to presumably the maximum level.

Sylveon name trick method

The good news is that for one time only, you can use the name trick to evolve Eevee into Sylveon. Simply name the pre-evolution ‘Kira’ and you should see the Fairy-type’s silhouette on the evolve button – this is how you’ll know you’ve done it correctly. If the outline doesn’t show, don’t click it.

With the Fairy-type now a part of Pokemon Go, players can get every single Eeveelution in the game, as well as some super cute avatar items themed around the ‘mon.

It’s currently unknown how Sylveon will fare in the Battle League, though if like its sisters, it’s probably best to avoid using it in competitive.