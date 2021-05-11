Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions name guide: how to choose your Eeveelution - Dexerto

Now that Pokemon Go has every single Eevee evolution with Sylveon being added to the game, you might be wondering how to get them – and this way is the easiest!

After five long years, all of the Eeveelutions are finally in Pokemon Go. Fans have been begging Niantic to bring them to the mobile title since launch in 2016 so it’s a great time to be a Eevee fan, that’s for sure.

But how do you get them all? There are four known methods: evolution, Buddy, using a Lure, and the name trick – the latter of which is the best and by far the easiest. All methods cost 25 Candy.

Pokemon Go Eeveelution names trick

Using the nickname trick in Go is simple, but you can only do it once per Eeveelution, meaning every time after won’t work and will be random.

To rename your Eevee, simply hit the pencil icon next to its name while in the “Pokemon” menu. You need to call it something very specific to get the evolution you want, so make sure you input it right before you click “Evolve.”

Flareon: Pyro

Pyro Jolteon: Sparky

Sparky Vaporeon: Rainer

Rainer Espeon: Sakura

Sakura Umbreon: Tamao

Tamao Leafeon: Linnea

Linnea Glaceon: Rea

Rea Sylveon: Kira

How to evolve Flareon, Jolteon & Vaporeon in Pokemon Go

Once you’ve used the nickname once, you need to use an alternate method for every other Eeveelution afterwards. For Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon, you’ll need a bit of luck.

Sadly, there is no sure-fire way to guarantee you’ll get any of these three – it’s completely random when you hit Evolve. Yes, you will get one of the Gen I ‘mon, but you can’t choose which one.

This means that you’ll either need to be insanely lucky to get the one you want on your first try, or you’ll need to catch multiple Eevee and stock up on a lot of Candy as it costs 25 every time.

How to get Umbreon & Espeon in Pokemon Go

This is where things change. Unlike the previous evolutions, Umbreon and Espeon aren’t random and you need to do a specific action to get them.

For the Psychic-type, you’ll need to make Eevee your Buddy and then walk 10km with them. After this, the ‘mon’s “Evolve” button should show the silhouette of Espeon during the day.

The method is almost identical to Umbreon’s, except you need to do it at night otherwise you’ll get the other Pokemon.

How to get Leafeon & Glaceon in Pokemon Go

For the Gen IV ‘mon, you’ll need to either buy or earn a Glacial Lure Module and a Mossy Lure Module. They can both be bought in the in-game Shop for 200 PokeCoins, and can very rarely be earned via tasks.

Once you’ve got one in hand, go to a nearby PokeStop and place the Lure down on it: Glacial for Glaceon, and Mossy for Leafeon. They each last for 30 minutes.

Then, you can simply click on the usual “Evolve” button on Eevee’s page and it’ll transform into whichever one you’ve picked.

How to evolve Sylveon in Pokemon Go

For Sylveon, you’ll need to make Eevee your Buddy again, just like Espeon and Umbreon. Though this time, it’s not about walking distance, it’s about hearts.

After getting the Normal-type to Best Buddy status, you should be able to transform it into the Fairy-type. This is no easy feat, so prepare to spend some time on it.

Sylveon doesn’t actually debut in the game until May 25, so don’t evolve it until then otherwise it won’t work!