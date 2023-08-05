How to get Swirlix in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Here’s a breakdown on how to get Swirlix in Pokemon Go, plus whether the Fairy-type Pokemon can be Shiny.

Kalos region Pokemon Swirilix was added to Pokemon Go as part of the Luminous Legends X event in 2021.

This Fairy-type Pokemon can pack a punch, especially if trainers can evolve it into a Slurpuff.

With that said, let’s take a look at how to get this Fairy-type Pokemon and whether trainers can find a Shiny of it.

How to get Swirlix in Pokemon Go

Swirlix can be found in the wild in Pokemon Go, but it is subject to spawn at higher rates during special events, Spotlight Hours, and/or potential Community Days.

Since Swirlix is a Fairy-type Pokemon, it could spawn more frequently during Cloudy days. Fairy-type Pokemon, per Niantic, tend to spawn more often during Cloudy weather.

We should note that Go trainers that participate in the Glittering Garden event from August 5-8, 2023 will have an increased chance of encountering the Fairy-type Pokemon out in the wild. And, the Pokemon Go City Safari event that’s set for Barcelona will also prominently feature Swirlix.

Make sure to take advantage of days when Swirilx is readily available.

Can Swirilx be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, a Shiny version of Swirlix can be encountered in Pokemon Go.

Trainers can randomly encounter a wild Shiny Swirlix in the mobile game.

Now that you’re up to date on Swirilx, make sure to check out more of Dexerto’s Pokemon Go coverage.

