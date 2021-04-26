Pokemon Go Luminous Legends X: date & time, Xerneas, Swirlix & Goomy debut, more - Dexerto

Kalos Legendary, Xerneas, will make its debut in Pokemon Go. The newly announced Luminous Legends X event will also introduce Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy. Here is everything you need to know about the epic May 2021 celebration.

Despite Gen VI’s Kalos Pokedex being added to Pokemon Go back in December 2020, fans of X & Y have patiently been waiting for Legendary Xerneas to make its debut. Thankfully the wait is over as Niantic has revealed its release as part of the Luminous Legends X event in May.

The epic celebration will not only introduce one of the series most popular Legendaries, but will also add a flood of new ‘mon to the mobile title from Aromatisse to popular Dragon-type Goodra. The rumored weather-based Lures will also be added to the title. Here is everything we know about the celebration.

Pokemon Go Luminous Legends X date & start time

The special Kalos celebration will officially kick off on Tuesday, May 4 at 10:00 AM and run until to Monday, May 17 at 8:00 PM local time. Fairy-type Legendary Xerneas will begin to appear in 5-star raids throughout the 13 days and will permanently be added to the mode’s rotation after the celebration is over.

No doubt the ‘mon’s introduction into Go is the star of the two-week long event. Its unique typing has many players anticipating an interesting shakeup to the game’s meta, particularly in PVP modes such as the Battle League.

Not to be overshadowed is the addition of wildly popular Pokemon Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy. After years of waiting, Trainers can finally get their hands on lovable gooey Dragon, Goodra. Luminous X will mark the introduction of weather-based Lures too. Below we will breaky down every feature of the celebration.

Pokemon Go Luminous Legends X Features

Pokemon Spawns

Spritzee

Swirlix

Dratini

Ralts

Bagon

Cottonee

Goomy

Features

Rainy Lure Module: Use at a PokeStop to cause rain. Will attract Water, Bug, and Electric-type Pokemon. You can even evolve Goomy and Sliggoo into Goodra.

Use at a PokeStop to cause rain. Will attract Water, Bug, and Electric-type Pokemon. You can even evolve Goomy and Sliggoo into Goodra. Event-exclusive Timed Research: Complete to get encounters with Fairy-types such as Spritzee and Swirlix. You can also get a Rainy Lure Module.

Complete to get encounters with Fairy-types such as Spritzee and Swirlix. You can also get a Rainy Lure Module. Event-exclusive Field Research: Complete for encounters with Galarian Ponyta, Gible, Spritzee, and Swirlix.

Complete for encounters with Galarian Ponyta, Gible, Spritzee, and Swirlix. AMR mapping: Leads to Galarian Ponyta encounter.

Leads to Galarian Ponyta encounter. Special Moves: Dragonite evolved will learn Draco Meteor. Salamence evolved will know Outrage. Both can be taught using Charged TM.

Eggs

7 km: Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee.

Raids

Galarian Ponyta

Alolan Exeggutor

Xerneas

Pancham (will make its debut)

While there was little info at the time of writing, it’s been confirmed that Luminous Legends Y event will go live in late May following the debut of Xerneas. Its Gen VI counterpart, Yveltal, will also be making its first appearance in raids.

Interestingly, the mobile developer also teased that X & Y favorite, Pancham, will be added to the mobile title, and can be hatched from Strange Eggs. One thing is for sure, Niantic is going all out to celebrate the Kalos region in a big way.