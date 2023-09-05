How to get Lechonk in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Lechonk has arrived in Pokemon Go, so here’s everything you need to know to catch it, evolve it, and (if you’re lucky) hunt down a Shiny version of this adorable little pig.

As part of the new Adventures Abound season, Pokemon Go is slowly rolling out Paldea region creatures from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games on Nintendo Switch.

Alongside the starter trio Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, the fan-favorite Normal-type pig Lechonk made its debut in Pokemon Go on September 5, 2023, during the A Paldean Adventure event.

If you’re wondering how to catch a Lechonk, whether it can be Shiny, or what it eventually evolves into, our handy guide will answer all of your questions.

How to catch Lechonk in Pokemon Go

Niantic

There are a few different ways to catch Lechonk in Pokemon Go during the A Paldean Adventure event: As a wild encounter, as a Timed Research reward, as a 7km Egg hatch, as a Field Research task reward, and as a reward for completing the Paldea-themed Collection Challenge.

The simplest way to find a Lechonk is to encounter one in the wild, although we don’t know what its spawn rate is at the moment so it could end up being quite rare. Remember to check the ‘Nearby’ feature to see if there are any appearing in your local area.

Completing the A Paldean Adventure Timed Research or the event’s Collection Challenge will both lead you to guaranteed encounters with Lechonk, so these are both good options if you don’t want to spend lots of time hunting them down in the wild.

Field Research tasks obtained by spinning PokeStops during the A Paldean Adventure event can lead you to Lechonk, but you’ll need to get the right one. The task you’re looking for is ‘Catch 3 Pokemon’. Remember you can delete any tasks you don’t want to make room for more.

Finally, you can hatch Lechonk from 7km Eggs during the event, although this Egg pool will be shared with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, so it’s not guaranteed that you’ll hatch a Lechonk. You can get 7km Eggs by opening Gifts from Friends.

Once the A Paldean Adventure event ends on September 10, 2023, Lechonk will likely be much harder to find in the wild, but you will have a small chance of hatching one from 2km Eggs.

How to get Lechonk evolution Oinkologne in Pokemon Go

Niantic

Lechonk can evolve into Oinkologne once you’ve collected 50 Candy. There are actually two different versions of Oinkologne: A male version and a female version.

Aside from their visual differences, the main thing that separates them is their stats. Male Oinkologne has a higher Attack stat, a lower Defense stat, and a slightly higher max CP than female Oinkologne.

Can you catch a Shiny Lechonk in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Lechonk is available in Pokemon Go, so you’ll be able to encounter one if you’re lucky! This also means Shiny Oinkologne is available when evolved.

As with any Shiny Pokemon, the chances of encountering a Shiny Lechonk in the game are very low, so you’re going to need a mix of patience and luck to get one.

That’s everything you need to know about Lechonk! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

