How to get Pokemon Go Super Incubators & how they work

Trainers need incubators to hatch their eggs in a timely manner.

Here’s an overview on how Super Incubators work in Pokemon Go, and how trainers can obtain these items in the game.

Aside from traditional Incubators, Pokemon Go players can obtain a Super Incubator in order to hatch an Egg.

Simply put, Super Incubators can save players time, as these items make it much quicker to hatch Eggs that are obtained in the mobile title.

With that said, here’s a breakdown on how to get Super Incubators and how these items actually work.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

How to get Super Incubators in Pokemon Go

Super Incubators can be purchased at the Pokemon Go Shop. These Incubators can be purchased with 200 PokeCoin at the Shop.

Niantic

Additionally, Niantic, on occasion, will add Super Incubators as reward in Special Research Tasks. For example, the Riolu Hatch Day Special Research in July 2023 included a Super Incubator as a reward.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How Super Incubators work

Super Incubators reduce the distance required in order to hatch an Egg. Traditionally, one would have to walk the required distance — for example, two kilometers for a 2km Egg — in order to hatch an Egg. Super Incubators, though, make it easier to hatch one.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a breakdown of how much Super Incubators reduce the needed distance for Eggs.

Type of Egg Distance required (km) Distance required (miles) 2km 1.33 km 0.83 miles 5km 3.33 km 2.07 miles 7km 4.67 km 2.90 miles 10km 6.67 km 4.14 miles

A .667 multiplier reduces the distance for Eggs inside a Super Incubator.

Special Incubators are destroyed after the third time it is used.

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips