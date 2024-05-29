Here’s an overview on how to get a Lucky Egg in Pokemon Go, how one works, and when is an ideal time to use the item in the mobile game.

Pokemon Go features several in-game items that can be used to gain an edge, including Incubators to hatch Eggs, Potions to heal creatures, and of course, Poke Balls.

But one other important tool that can be used in Go is the Lucky Egg.

Here’s a breakdown on how this item works in Pokemon Go, plus when trainers should use one.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Contents

How Lucky Eggs work

Lucky Eggs in Pokemon Go help trainers double the amount of XP earned in-game over a period of 30 minutes. However, these Eggs can last longer during special events.

To activate a Lucky Egg, go into the game storage and find it in the avatar’s bag. Then, select it to turn one on.

How to find a Lucky Egg

Lucky Eggs can be purchased from the Pokemon Go Shop. One usually costs 80 PokeCoins.

Additionally, Lucky Eggs can be earned either as level bonuses or Research tasks rewards.

When to use a Lucky Egg

Niantic recommends using a Lucky Egg when attempting to improve the Friendship level with someone. This can help earn additional XP in the game.

Additionally, holding on to Special Research tasks until a Lucky Egg is found can be advantageous. The reason is that doing so can lead to more XP bonuses.

Other good times to use a Lucky Egg include any special events, like Community Days, as well as when one either hatches multiple Eggs or evolves multiple Pokemon.

For those looking for an additional edge, guides for Current Raid bosses, Arlo counters, Cliff counters, and Giovanni counters should help.