Pokemon Go player jokes they’re “collecting infinity stones” while hatching Eggs

A Pokemon Go player has joked that hatching multiple Eggs at one time is similar to “collecting infinity stones” from the MCU.

Pokemon Go allows fans of the longstanding franchise to explore the real world in order to find, catch, and hatch Pokemon to help them battle against Gym Leaders, complete raids, and much more.

Given that the game is almost a decade old now, there is no shortage of content, with some players amassing an impressive repertoire of Pokemon and consumables over the years.

While catching Pokemon is always a trusty way to level up your team, hatching Pokemon can be another way to get your hands on some new and special companions.

However, in a new Reddit thread, one Pokemon Go player joked that instead of hatching eggs to find new Pokemon, they’re actually on the hunt to “collect infinity stones.”

The initial poster shared an image on Reddit of four Pokemon eggs hatching. Each egg slightly varied in appearance and color to signify the different Pokemon and types found within each egg.

When all four eggs decided to hatch at the time, the scene looked like something out of an MCU film as if each of the eggs were in fact an Infinity Stone.

Fellow Pokemon Go fans flooded the comments section of the Reddit thread, adding to the joke in their own way.

One Redditor commented, “Tyrunt, Pancham, Lickitung, Fletchling. These stones suck I don’t know what Thanos saw in them.”

Another cleverly made reference to Thanos by joking that the four Eggs hatching at the same time “was inevitable” and that if the player collected two more they could “finally snap those events Pikachu’s out of existence.”

However, other Pokemon Go players claimed that the Eggs more closely resembled another popular video game franchise.

“You are collecting Yoshi eggs from Super Mario World,” replied another Redditor.